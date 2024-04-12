WATCH: Max Domi drops the gloves against Simon Nemec to defend Auston Matthews

In tonight's Leafs-Devils game, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi showcased his pugilistic abilities as he came to the defense of teammate Auston Matthews.

During the second period, Matthews found himself involved in a scrum with Devils defenseman Simon Nemec. Nemec's high stick had apparently caught Matthews prompting the Leafs' star center to retaliate, resulting in an altercation between the two players which led to them trading punches.

Noticing Devils' D-Man roughing up his linemate, Domi decided to take matters into his own hands.

Domi reacted immediately after seeing Nemec and Matthews rough it up along the board. Immediately dropping the gloves, he unleashed a flurry of lefts and rights.

The brawl is just another example of how valuable Max Domi has become to the Maple Leafs. Coming into this season, Domi signed a one-year deal, hoping to stick with the club long-term. While having a solid offensive season, he’s also featured his tough side.

While it's true that Matthews is more than capable of handling himself, Domi's willingness to stand up for his team's MVP speaks volumes about his character and loyalty to the team. Leading the Leafs with 97 penalty minutes this season, Domi seems to take after his famous father who was notorious for getting mixed up with the toughest customers of his time.

As the playoffs approach, Max Domi will be expected to ride shotgun with Matthews and Tyler Bertuzzi as the trio looks to get past this year’s first round.

Max Domi Assists on Matthews’ 67th and 68th.

Throughout this season, Domi has supported Matthews both physically and offensively. In the first period, Matthews scored his 67th goal of the season, taking a nifty feed from Domi, giving the Leafs a 2-1 lead. However, the Devils countered, taking a 3-2 lead to the locker room.

In the ongoing tussle, Matthews made his 68th goal, with Domi once again giving an assist. This marked his 38th assist of the year, leaving him just one point shy of a 50-point campaign.

While Domi had been playing up and down the lineup this season, an injury to star playmaker Mitch Marner opened up a chance for him to play with Matthews and Bertuzzi. The line has clicked, providing grit, speed, and skill.

Moving forward, it seems that coach Sheldon Keefe plans to maintain this line. Since his return, Marner has been slotted alongside captain John Tavares and Bobby McMann. So far, the line has reinvigorated Tavares.

Domi and the Leafs will need to fire on all cylinders, as two of the club’s last three games are against the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning. These games will serve as tests, particularly as the Leafs-Panthers first-round playoff matchup seems increasingly likely.