WATCH: Max Domi shares Maple Leafs' iconic playoff memories with 5-word message ahead of Battle of Ontario

Max Domi is ready for the Toronto Maple Leafs's playoff series against the Ottawa Senators as he shared a hype video on Instagram early Sunday morning. The Maple Leafs will begin their series against the Senators at Scotiabank Arena, with fans excited and the team motivated.

The video was simple but effective.

"This is why we play."

It started with an old interview from Max Domi's father - Tie, a former Leafs player - in which he talks about playoffs while representing Toronto in the "Battle of Ontario." Now, almost 21 years later, it is his son - Max - in the Blue Maple Leafs jersey, heading to another "Battle of Ontario" series.

Tie Domi - the 27th overall pick by Toronto at the 1988 NHL draft - was talking about the excitement of beating Ottawa. It shows several clips from past Leafs wins, street celebrations and even fights between the teams. The focus is on the Toronto coming out on top in the rivalry and Domi hopes the current team will continue that tradition. The video is a reminder that the Maple Leafs have had success against Ottawa in the past.

Max Domi, a lifelong Leafs fan, had made his passion evident - eight goals and 25 assists (33 points) in 74 games this season - and aims to contribute in the postseason. While not a top scorer, his impact, especially in protecting teammates, is apparent. Domi must match the physicality of Sens captain Brady Tkachuk.

Max Domi will be playing on Leafs' second line with Tavares and Nylander

Max Domi is getting a chance to play on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander. Coach Craig Berube made this change to boost the team's performance. Domi has played mainly on the third line this season, but he impressed with two assists in a win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The line didn’t score in their next game against Buffalo, but Berube sees potential in them. Domi’s speed and playmaking skills are key reasons for the move.

"I think you have a little bit of everything on that line. But, they did a lot of good things. There's things that they probably can do better too." Berube said after practice before last Thursday's game against Red Wings.

Domi understands the importance of playing with Tavares and Nylander.

“Two great players and obviously make a lot happen, and how to score, so it's a great opportunity,” Domi said.

The combination of Max Domi, John Tavares and William Nylander could be a key factor in the Leafs's playoff push.

