WATCH: Michael Eyssimont chucks hard-hitting knuckles with Jacob Bernard-Docker

On Monday, Michael Eyssimont of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jacob Bernard-Docker of the Ottawa Senators dropped their gloves and got into a fight.

During the early frame of the second period, with the Lightning trailing 2-0, Eyssimont and Bernard-Docker got into a tussle behind the goal line. The Lightning forward landed some solid punches, but Bernard-Docker eventually rooked his opponent down with a spin move.

Watch the video of Eyssimont and Bernard-Docker's tussle below:

The game ended in Ottawa's favor, beating Tampa Bay 4-2 at Amalie Arena. Mathieu Joseph scored twice, while Tim Stutzle and Vladimir Tarasenko scored once apiece for the Sens.

Mitchell Chaffee and Brayden Point were the only scorers for the Bolts in the defeat. The Bolts next host the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena on Thursday, while the Senators take on the Florida Panthers away on Wednesday.

How many fights does Michael Eyssimont have in his career?

According to Hockeyfights, Michael Eyssimont, in his young five-year career, has been involved in seven fights. His most recent fight was against Ottawa Senators defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker, his second on the regular season fight card.

Eyssimont was drafted No. 142 by the LA Kings in the 2016 draft. However, he never played for the Kings and made his league debut for the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021-22 season, appearing in five games in his debut campaign.

Following a brief 20-game stint with the Jets, Michael Eyssimont was dealt by the Jets to the San Jose Sharks, where he played 20 games. In the 2022-23 season, the Sharks traded him to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Eyssimont has been with the Bolts for the last two years. This season, he has notched up 16 points through eight goals and as many assists in 56 games while playing on the third line alongside Tyler Motte and Connor Sheary.