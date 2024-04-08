WATCH: Nature pauses game as Joonas Korpisalo gets hit with a beam of sunlight

Ottawa Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo got his share of sunlight today during the Senators-Capitals game at the Capital One Arena in Washington. The game was momentarily delayed when sunlight, yes sunlight, blinded the Sens’ netminder.

Check out Joonas Korpisalo's reaction here:

Expand Tweet

The referees blew the play dead with 12:31 left to go in the opening period. Joonas Kospisalo complained to the officials about the sunlight limiting his visibility.

The cause of this unusual incident was light shining through the windows located at the upper deck entrance. This situation is particularly rare as the Capital One Arena, built for hockey and basketball, is a closed structure.

Both Ottawa and Washington players, including team captains Alex Ovechkin and Brady Tkachuk, skated to Joonas Korpisalo’s crease to check out the situation. Sure enough, all the players on the ice noticed the bright beam of sunlight.

The puck drop for tonight’s game was 6 pm, allowing the last few rays of sunlight to peek into the Arena as fans continued to arrive. The curtains were drawn at the upper deck entrance, and play resumed with a faceoff at center ice.

The Senators took the game 3-2 in overtime. Jake Sanderson got the OT winner to go with Ridley Greig’s two-point effort. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves to backstop the Sens to their 34th win of the season. The loss further hurt the Capitals’ playoff hopes.

Joonas Korpisalo gets his 20th win of the season

Joonas Korpisalo notched his 20th win tonight. The milestone is a bright spot for the Sens' netminder who's had an up-and-down year. The Senators management expected more than the 3.27 goals against average and .890 save percentage he's put this season.

He entered Saturday night's game in relief of Anton Forsberg, after Forsberg gave up three goals on six shots. Korpisalo made 19 saves the rest of the way, giving up the OT winner in the game against the New Jersey Devils.

In his two previous outings, Korpisalo seemed shaky. He gave up three goals on nineteen shots against the Minnesota Wild on April 2, and four goals on seventeen shots Florida Panthers on April 4.

Sunday's performance marked a much better outing for Korpisalo, saving 20 out of 22 shots. The win snapped a three-game slide for the Sens in what's been a mostly disappointing season for Ottawa.