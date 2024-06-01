Watch: NBA WC champion Mavericks root for Dallas Stars from stands in Game 5 versus Oilers

The city of Dallas has been buzzing with playoff fever this spring as both the NBA's Mavericks and the NHL's Stars reached their respective conference finals. On Thursday night, the Mavericks advanced to the NBA finals after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 in the series.

After their victory, the Mavericks team made their way to the American Airlines Center to catch Game 5 between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers.

A video displayed on the Jumbotron captured Luka Dončić, Dereck Lively II, Kyrie Irving and other teammates enthusiastically supporting their Dallas squad from the stands.

However, the Stars suffered a 1-3 loss to the Oilers on Friday night, leading to them trailing 3-2 in the series. Edmonton's Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (two goals) and Philip Broberg found the net, while Stuart Skinner made 19 saves. Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas with Jake Oettinger making 22 saves.

The Stars next face a crucial elimination game in Edmonton on Sunday night.

Dallas Stars draw inspiration as Mavericks reach NBA finals

The Stars find themselves inspired by the Mavericks' remarkable journey to the NBA Finals, as Captain Jamie Benn said before the game (via ESPN):

"I think it only drives you to get to that same point. Obviously, we want to get to the finals here. We've got a best of three, with home ice, to do that. Seeing the Mavs almost get to their goal of winning, we want to be there too.

"I think both franchises probably got some motivation from the Rangers as well. We're happy to watch the Mavs go on and do so well. And we're supporting them as much as they're supporting us."

Forward Wyatt Johnston said that while he wasn't a huge basketball fan growing up, he has become invested in the Mavericks' success this playoff run.

"Playing in the same arena, being around a team like the Mavs and I'm definitely getting into it a lot more, especially in this playoff run for them," Johnston said (via ESPN). "The games are really exciting, it's fun to watch, and I mean it's great for the city having two teams going on deep runs. It motivates us."

The Mavericks won their last championship in 2011, while the Stars' lone Stanley Cup came in 1999. Both teams look to bring home the cup to Dallas.

“It’s just dope to see both of us in the same position right now,” Mavs center Daniel Gafford said (via Washington Times). “Something that you never think you would think on as a kid, but now that you’re in a position of thinking about it, it’s just like, ‘Wow.’”

If the Stars can join the Mavs in the finals, Dallas could be on the verge of a historic two-title spring.