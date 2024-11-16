Watch: Nicolas Roy drops gloves in retaliation to Ian Cole's hit on Tomas Hertl

B/R Open Ice shared a clip of Nicolas Roy fighting Ian Cole after his open-ice hit on Tomas Hertl. This happened in the game between Utah Hockey Club and Vegas Golden Knights at Delta Center, Salt Lake City, on November 15th. They captioned the video:

"Ian Cole with a big open ice hit on Tomas Hertl and drops the gloves with Nicolas Roy 👊"

At 04:18 in the third period, Roy confronted Cole, leading to penalties for both players. Roy received an instigator penalty, a fighting major and a misconduct. Cole received a fighting major.

The game was tied 2-2 with less than two minutes left. Utah’s Logan Cooley opened the scoring in the first period with a slap shot. Mikhail Sergachev extended the lead in the second period with a power-play goal.

Vegas responded through Tomas Hertl, scoring twice on the power play. His first goal came in the second period, assisted by Roy and Jack Eichel. Hertl tied the game in the third with help from William Karlsson and Eichel.

Utah leads in shots on goal (34-29), while Vegas has been better on the power play, converting 2 of 3 opportunities. Vegas scored two more goals late in the third period to make the final score 4-2. The last two goals were scored by William Karlsson in less than a minute gap.

Nicolas Roy contributed to the Golden Knights' 3-2 win over Ducks

Earlier on Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 at Honda Center. Goals came from Nicolas Roy, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev. Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy credited the players’ fathers for boosting the team’s energy.

"It sort of kickstarted us to the road to winning the Cup, to be honest," Cassidy said per NHL.com, "We finished strong the second half, started believing in each other again and the dads had a lot to do with that. ... Our guys obviously like playing in front of their dads."

Brock McGinn scored first for Anaheim at 17:39 of the opening period. Vegas tied the game late in the first period as Nicolas Roy scored with 49 seconds left.

Hertl put Vegas ahead 2-1 on a power play at 6:43 of the second period. He scored off a rebound in the slot after Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal’s save.

In the third period, Dorofeyev made it 3-1 for Vegas at 4:29. Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano added a late goal with 13 seconds left, making it 3-2. But the last-minute effort from the Ducks was not enough to win the game.

