  • Watch: Rangers' Matt Rempe trades blows with Andreas Englund after landing a hit on his Predators teammates

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Mar 03, 2025 02:03 GMT
NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

New York Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe was at it again on Sunday night, throwing his share of haymakers in a fight with Nashville Predators blue liner Andreas Englund. The wild action took place early in the first period of the Rangers-Predators matchup at Madison Square Garden.

The brawl started after Matt Rempe leveled the Preds’ Nick Blankenburg. Immediately, Englund retaliated for Rempe’s hit, engaging the much larger opponent.

Here’s a look at the wild action:

Englund and Rempe traded blows as the two combatants tried to get the upper hand. Despite Rempe having a size advantage, he was unable to subdue Englund. The tilt ended in a draw, with Rempe skating away with a bloody nose.

It remains to be seen if the league will look into Rempe’s hit as the replay showed Blankenburg’s head making contact with the glass and snapping back awkwardly. Blankenburg appeared to be all right. However, the Predators will likely evaluate Blankenburg to see if he sustained an injury on the hit.

