WATCH: Sharks prospect gets the better of Connor Bedard with crazy skill at summer training attended by likes of Celebrini & other NHLers

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 19, 2025 20:48 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Luca Cagnoni surprised Connor Bedard during training drill (Source: Imagn)

San Jose Sharks prospect Luca Cagnoni showed off his skills against Connor Bedard during a summer training session in Vancouver. He was skating with top NHL players like Bedard, Macklin Celebrini and Alex Tuch. Cagnoni made a highlight play by beating Bedard clean during a drill.

The clip showed his strong edge work and puck control. It was shared by Kaivo Hockey on social media, with the caption,

“Luca Cagnoni of the @sanjosesharks 🌪️,”
Cagnoni did a clean give-and-go with Alex Tuch before facing Bedard. He protected the puck well and used quick hands to get past him. The move impressed others watching the session. Bedard played solid defense, but Cagnoni stayed in control. The play showed Cagnoni’s calm and smart decision-making.

Connor Bedard remains focused on training. He had 67 points last season and won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.

"It’s a special sports town (Chicago) and we have a lot of great players coming up, great people," Bedard said, via NHL.com. "... I just think people who know me know I love to be here and really trust the direction we’re going."

Meanwhile, Cagnoni is working hard for the 2025 Sharks camp. He was a late cut in 2024 but made his NHL debut later that season. He had two assists in six games. He was drafted as the 123rd pick in 2023, and Bedard was selected as the No. 1 pick in the same year. Both are young and have a lot to prove.

Connor Bedard is the top player under 23

Connor Bedard stands out among the NHL’s top young players. He led NHL.com’s U23 rankings with 236 voting points. Macklin Celebrini followed closely with 232 points, showing strong support as well. Lane Hutson and Wyatt Johnston also made the list, with 229 and 217 points. All these players are seen as future stars in the league.

Bedard had a strong finish to his second NHL season. He had 15 points in his last 15 games. He is known for his quick shot and smart playmaking. Celebrini has strong skating and offensive awareness. Hutson is a skilled puck-moving defenseman and the 2025 Calder Trophy winner. Johnston plays a balanced two-way game. So, each player offers something unique to his team.

All four players are under 23 and have high potential. Connor Bedard’s consistent scoring gives him an edge. In the coming seasons, these young stars will continue to grow. Bedard’s strong start places him slightly ahead. But the gap is small, and others are close behind. Watching their progress will be exciting for fans, and truly, the NHL’s future looks bright with this group.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
