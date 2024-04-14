WATCH: Sidney Crosby & David Pastrnak exchange fiery words as latter fires slapshot on Pens goalie at buzzer

Tensions flared between Sidney Crosby and David Pastrnak in the closing seconds of the Boston Bruins' 6-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. With the final buzzer sounding, Pastrnak fired a slapshot at the Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.

The shot infuriated Crosby, who immediately confronted Pastrnak and exchanged heated words with the Bruins forward. Referees and players from both teams quickly intervened to separate Sidney Crosby and Pastrnak before the confrontation escalated.

Watch Sidney Crosby's altercation here:

Pittsburgh got goals from Michael Bunting, Drew O'Connor and Bryan Rust, but it wasn't enough against the powerhouse Bruins.

Starting goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was pulled in the second period after allowing three goals on 16 shots. Jarry replaced him but couldn't slow down the Bruins, making 12 saves on 14 shots.

With the loss, the Penguins dropped out of playoff position in the tight Eastern Conference wild-card race. They trail the Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers by a point for the final playoff spot.

“We knew this was a tough stretch,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said post-game.

“We knew it was going to be a tough one against one of the best teams in the league. Regardless of how this goes, we still have two more games to play.”

Pittsburgh next face the Nashville Predators on Monday at the PPG Paints Arena.

How Sidney Crosby’s Penguins lost to the Bruins

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins saw their 10-game point streak come to an end with a 6-4 loss against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

The Bruins jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second period on rebound goals by Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha 14 seconds apart. Zacha's 20th goal of the season came at 8:22 of the middle frame.

Bryan Rust responded for the Penguins at 10:27 of the second, redirecting a pass from Drew O'Connor for his 28th goal of the year. But former Penguin Erik Shattenkirk restored Boston's two-goal edge five minutes later, chasing Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic from the game.

Jarry didn't fare much better, surrendering a shorthanded tally to Brad Marchand in the first minute of action to make it 4-1 for Boston.

Michael Bunting brought the Penguins back within two goals later in the second period with a power-play marker. Drew O'Connor made it a one-goal game 4:32 into the third period with a shorthanded goal of his own.

However, the Bruins responded over a minute later when Derek Forbort set up Seth Geekie for his 17th of the season to restore the two-goal cushion. Danton Heinen added an empty netter before Bunting scored his second of the night late on for the 6-4 win over Sidney Crosby and Co.