Watch: Sidney Crosby drops gloves and throws haymakers at Kyle Connor

The game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets, featured an unexpected fight between two star forwards. During the third period with the Jets leading 3-0, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby dropped his gloves and went after Jets forward Kyle Connor.

The two players exchanged wild haymakers at each other. Crosby landed a couple of punches before losing his balance and falling to the ice. Connor also landed some shots on Crosby. The referees intervened promptly to stop the fight.

The fight appeared to ignite the spark that Sidney Crosby was aiming for. Shortly after, Michael Bunting got a goal for Pittsburgh. However, the Penguins lost 4-1 to Winnipeg.

Fans react to Sidney Crosby dropping gloves to fight Jets's Kyle Connor

Hockey fans were shocked when Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby dropped his gloves and fought Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets.

While fights are common in hockey, it's rare to see a superstar like Crosby engage in fisticuffs. On social media, fans reacted strongly to the incident. One fan tweeted:

"Sid has to do something to wake up his team."

Another fan wrote:

"It's embarrassing that Sid has to drop the gloves.. Soft ass Pens."

Here are some fan reactions:

"Couple shots to the back of the head when Connor is done and the ref is between them. Embarrassing" one fan wrote.

"Everyone in here saying someone needs to step in and fight for Sid take a look who he was fighting. Kyle Conner. Sid doesn't need help just chill" another fan wrote.

"Sid 0 points and 0 shots on goal again. Trade him to Colorado already and stop wasting the last years of his career on this dumpster fire the organization has become by catering to bums like letang, karlsson, and Jarry." a user commented.

"Best player in the world drops his gloves to fight for the shit team he plays for.. Matthews/Tavares run from any physicality" another user wrote.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Nino Niederreiter, Gabriel Vilardi and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 17 shots. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots in the loss.

Next, the Penguins will face the Utah Hockey Club at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

