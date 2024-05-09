WATCH: Two massive brawls ensue between Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers players in quick succession

Mayhem broke out between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers during the third period of Wednesday’s game 2 matchup. First, a scrum broke out in front of the Panthers’ goal following a tense exchange. Tempers flared as the melee got out of hand behind the net.

The officials had to break up the brawl, handing game misconducts to everyone on the ice.

But that wasn’t the end of it. Another massive brawl broke out, this time as a result of Brandon Montour’s over-the-top celebration, rubbing his shorthanded goal in Brad Marchand’s face.

Marchand took exception to the celebration, dropping the gloves and taking a couple of swings at Montour, grabbing him in a bear hug.

Almost immediately, chaos broke out as the Boston Bruins on the ice jumped into the fray. The altercation led to another round of game misconduct.

With the score 6-1 for the Panthers, both teams ran out the clock with depleted benches. Whether the league will hand out any disciplinary actions resulting from this wild altercation involving Marchand and Montour remains to be seen.