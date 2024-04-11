Watch: Tyler Tucker’s hit on Connor Bedard prompts Alex Vlasic to defend teammate by dropping gloves

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard found himself on the receiving end of a bone-crushing hit from St. Louis Blues' Tyler Tucker on Wednesday. While such hits are not uncommon in hockey, the severity of this collision prompted a swift response from Bedard's teammate, Alex Vlasic.

Vlasic wasted no time in coming to the defense of his young superstar, confronting Tucker in a heated altercation. Despite Vlasic's efforts, Tucker emerged victorious in the ensuing fight, underscoring the intensity of the moment.

While there have been more severe hits in the NHL this season, Vlasic's intervention sent a clear message: Tucker had crossed a line with his physicality towards Bedard. In a sport where camaraderie and team loyalty run deep, Vlasic's actions exemplified the unwavering support teammates have for one another, particularly in protecting their star players.

It is also worth noting that a hit earlier in the season from New Jersey Devils' Brendan Smith, which left Bedard out for a number of weeks with a broken jaw, not only sparked fights during the game but later in the season. Since returning, Bedard has still been playing with a fishbowl mask as his jaw continues to heal. The reaction to the physicality on Bedard tonight and his previous injury could have also played a role in Vlasic's reaction.

"That's automatic, right?": Connor Bedard's coach Luke Richardson backs his Calder Trophy contention

Luke Richardson, Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks coach reckon that Bedard automatically ticks all the boxes to be a strong contender for this year's Calder Trophy.

The NHL's Calder Trophy is an individual accolade given to the best rookie in the league, and Bedard has emerged as the top candidate to be honored with this year's award.

Here's what Luke Richardson said about Connor Bedard's Calder Trophy contention:

"That’s automatic, right? I think his production offensively is great. But like I said, I think you'll know that you're adding better and more conscious responsibility away from the puck.

"I think that shows a lot of maturity and a young player and when you have the point production still coming while you're doing that, that's like that's a sign of a real solid player that's gonna be here for a long time doing this," Richardson added.

Bedard leads all rookies in scoring this season. The 18-year-old forward has racked up 59 points through 22 goals and 37 assists in 64 games for the Hawks. With five more games to go, Connor Bedard is projected for 64 points (24 goals and 40 assists).

Bedard is in a dead heat for the Calder Trophy alongside Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber, who has had the benefit of playing for the entire season, while also being one of the best defenders in the league.