WATCH: Washington Capitals celebrates Alex Ovechkin's historic feat surpassing Wayne Gretzky with beer shower

There was only one way for the Washington Capitals to celebrate the incredible accomplishment that Alex Ovechkin secured this afternoon at UBS Arena against the New York Islanders.

As Ovechkin entered the dressing room following a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders, his teammates were still in a celebratory mood after he passed Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL goals scored list.

Ovechkin's teammates doused him with beer in a celebration reminiscent of their 2018 Stanley Cup victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Even though the Capitals didn't pick up a win, their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is assured as the top team in the Metropolitan Division.

Alex Ovechkin thanked his family, current and former teammates after the historic goal

In his postgame remarks, Ovechkin thanked his current and former teammates for helping him make NHL history along with his family, all of whom were in attendance at UBS Arena in Elmont for the occasion.

"What a day, huh?” Ovechkin said. “Like I always said, all the time, it's a team sport and without my boys -- the whole organization, the fans, the trainers, coaches -- I would never stand here and obviously I would never pass the 'Great One.' So, fellas, thank you very much. ...

"And the most important thing, to my mom, my family, my beautiful wife, my father-in-law, my beautiful kids, thank you. ..."

Ovechkin began his career in the NHL in 2005-06, the same time that Pittsburgh Penguins star and fellow future Hall of Fame captain Sidney Crosby began his.

Both players have set multiple records throughout their careers, and Crosby even sent Ovechkin a special video message.

Crosby was one of many current NHL players who had a special video tribute for Ovechkin after the record-setting goal.

