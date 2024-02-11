WATCH: Wayne Gretzky joins in on son-in-law Dustin Johnson's LIV Las Vegas win

The legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky was seen joyfully celebrating the recent golfing success of his son-in-law Dustin Johnson. Despite the harsh weather conditions in Las Vegas, Johnson emerged victorious in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour for the third time.

This achievement not only brought glory to Johnson but also created a heartwarming family moment. Wayne Gretzky was seen with a bottle of champagne and happily posing for photographs with the trophy.

Here is the video of Wayne Gretzky celebrating the win:

Johnson carded a 1-under 69 to finish at 12-under 198 to secure the win. He had to overcome a six-way tie and ultimately, clinched the title by just one stroke over challengers Peter Uihlein and Talor Gooch behind.

Starting his round with a birdie, Johnson faced some setbacks with bogeys on holes 6, 9 and 11. However, he managed to regain his momentum.

On the 17th hole, Johnson made an impressive putt from a distance of 12 feet to break the tie to top the leaderboard. Maintaining his lead until the end, Johnson skillfully navigated through the 18th hole with a par.

Meanwhile, playing partner Talor Gooch posted a 67 but stumbled down the stretch.

Wayne Gretzky’s son-in-law Dustin Johnson on winning the LIV Golf tour

At 39, Johnson has won LIV's first three seasons and he continues to add his trophy collection which already includes 24 PGA Tour titles.

Dustin Johnson on 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas:

"Tough day. Got off to a little bit of a rocky start. I was hitting really good shots, they were just ending up in poor spots. I was hitting the shots I wanted to, I just was not playing the wind right."

"I was struggling with the putter a lot and then this year the first two events I've putted quite nicely, just making all the putts I need to make. Like the one on 17, obviously, was a clutch putt that I needed to make there if I wanted to take a one-shot lead."

Johnson also expressed his excitement over his win:

"The game is feeling in really good form for this early in the year, and so I'm excited for the rest of the year. Obviously, got a big stretch coming up with Saudi, Hong Kong, come back, Doral and then the Masters."