WATCH: YouTube sensation IShowSpeed gifted a customized #7 Montreal Canadiens jersey by Cole Caufield

YouTube sensation Darren Watkins, known online as IShowSpeed, received a special gift from Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield.

Watkins posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) where Caufield presented him with a customized #7 Canadiens jersey in the Montreal Canadiens' locker room. Watkins expressed his joy at receiving the jersey.

Watkins wore the team's black sock, while Caufield wore the red sock. Watkins noticed the color difference and jokingly asked Caufield about it. The winger casually explained that the red sock matched his team's colors.

At first puzzled, Watkins quickly grasped and appreciated the significance, realizing it was about team loyalty rather than different gear.

Later, Watkins posted another video where he was skating on the ice. He even had a chant for Cristiano Ronaldo called 'Ronaldo Day'.

In the video, Caufield playfully pushed Watkins while they were on the ice together. The social media star jokingly pretended to cry after falling down. He also made funny comments about the physical play and how hard it can be to deal with it during a game.

Fans loved seeing their lighthearted interaction.

"Can’t even celebrate Ronaldo day in peace," one fan said.

"Not a hockey game..this is WWE," another fan commented.

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield's 2023-24 season

Montreal Canadiens are struggling in the regular season and are going through a rebuilding phase. This season, they they have seen a slight increase in their performance but the results have been the same. They finished the season with 76 points and did not qualify for the playoffs.

However, the Canadiens are certainly seeing potential in their young forward Caufield. Despite expectations from fans, Caufield failed to achieve the 50-point milestone in the 2022-23 season. He was halted on a total of 36 points with 26 goals.

This season, the winger was in a completely different zone. He went beyond the 50-point mark and even breached the 60-point landmark. The 23-year-old scored a total of 65 points which included 28 goals and 37 assists. He also saw a high jump in assists as he had only 10 last season.

So, Cole Caufield is picking up his form, and it's definitely a good sign for the Canadiens team. Under head coach Martin St. Louis, the Canadiens are currently focused on strengthening their roster for a comeback.

