NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shared his thoughts on Connor McDavid giving the Edmonton Oilers a “home discount” on his latest contract extension.McDavid signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Oilers on Monday. The contract, which begins in the 2026-27 season, keeps his average annual value at $12.5 million, well below what the league’s top player could earn on the open market.Appearing on &quot;NHL Face Off,&quot; Gretzky acknowledged the significance of McDavid’s decision and what it means for the team moving forward.“First of all, we all know he's worth way more than that. He gave a home discount. He wants to win there. You can utilize some of that assets and that money to get other players to make their team better.” Gretzky said.“It doesn't do him any good to take all the money he could take at the maximum rate and not be able to build a team around him, but I think that Edmonton is going to be a surprise team this year.”Gretzky added that the Oilers are poised for a big year, saying they’re younger, faster, and better than last season. He praised McDavid’s commitment to the team and the city, calling it a win for everyone involved.McDavid’s new deal will make him eligible for UFA after the 2027-28 season. He’s coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses to the Florida Panthers.He dominated the playoff run last year, where he led all players with 33 points in 22 games after posting 26 goals and 74 assists in just 67 regular-season appearances.Connor McDavid reflects on signing extensionConnor McDavid opened up about his decision to sign a two-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, saying the deal aligns perfectly with his commitment to winning in Edmonton. Speaking on Tuesday, McDavid said:“I was committed to winning here and I meant that when I said that, and two years makes a lot of sense.“It gives us a chance to continue chasing down what we’ve been chasing down here with the core guys we have in here and we have a little bit of money to work with too. I think the deal makes sense to both sides.”He emphasized that the two-year term allows the current core, along with the newer players, to continue chasing something special together.