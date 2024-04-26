Wayne Gretzky endorses Brad Marchand's captaincy in an untold story about Boston Bruins captain

In a recent TNT segment, hockey icon Wayne Gretzky spoke highly of Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand's leadership qualities.

"The Great One" shared an incredible, untold story about Marchand that showcased his exceptional captaincy skills.

Gretzky recounted how a friend informed him that Marchand voluntarily participated in the rookies' training camp for five days, practicing with them to impart valuable lessons on how to be a pro and what it means to be a Boston Bruin.

"One of the great stories I've ever heard in hockey, and there are so many good stories because there are so many great people in it," Gretzky said. "But I was told by a friend that he went to training camp last year with the rookies for five days and practiced with them to teach them how to be a pro and what it's like to be a Boston Bruin"

Wayne Gretzky praised Marchand's dedication to mentoring young players as a testament to his outstanding captaincy, emphasized the 35-year-old veteran's unparalleled leadership skills, and described him as a remarkable athlete.

Gretzky continued:

"So to me, that's the sign of a great captain. And he's [Marchand]; his leadership is untouched; he's just a tremendous, tremendous athlete. And listen, he's a pain in the butt to play against; I'd hate to play against them."

Despite being a challenging opponent on the ice, "The Great One" praised Brad Marchand's playing style and likened him to Flames legend Theoron Fleury, highlighting their shared characteristics of tenacity and skill despite their small stature. He said:

"He reminds me of Theoron Fleury. Remember, he's not very big, but he had the heart of gold, and that's how Marchand plays the exact same way"

While Brad Marchand may be one of the most disliked players by rival fans for his on-ice behavior, these very traits illustrate his strong leadership.

His intensity, drive, and willingness to do what it takes for the team's success showcase how good of a leader he is for the Boston Bruins despite the negative attention he receives from opponents.

Brad Marchand and Boston take series lead against Toronto in Game 3

The Boston Bruins eased past the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their seven-game Round 1 playoff series on Wednesday.

Brad Marchand was one of the key players for the Bruins in the win. He notched up three points through two goals and an assist in the matchup. Marchand's second goal of the night, an empty-net goal late in the third period, tied him with Cam Neely for the most career playoff goals (55) in Bruins history.

Game 4 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs is scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.