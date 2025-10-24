Wayne Gretzky links up with Canadian ambassador to Slovakia ahead of business conference in Bratislava

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky spent time in Slovakia this week where he attended a business and leadership conference in Bratislava and met with Karen Mollica, Canada’s Ambassador to Slovakia.
On Thursday, Gretzky shared a series of Instagram stories featuring special moments from his visit. One story saw him standing alongside Ambassador Mollica with the caption:
“Great to meet our Ambassador of Canada to Slovakia @karen.mollica.”
The pair appeared at a formal venue where Gretzky was participating in a professional engagement tied to the conference. Another story showed Gretzky outdoors in central Bratislava signing a young fan’s hockey jersey.
Later, he posted a story from the event showing himself on stage at an the conference sponsored by Slovenská Sporiteľňa where he discussed his career and leadership lessons before an audience, many of whom were in his iconic No. 99 jersey.
Local media in Slovakia indicated that Gretzky’s visit formed part of a broader business and leadership forum featuring prominent global speakers and public figures.
Gretzky had also been in Scotland this month where he participated in the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The hockey icon joined the celebrity amateur field in the tournament’s pro-am event teaming up with his son-in-law, LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson. The four-day championship was held from October 2 to 5.
Wayne Gretzky extending his broadcasting career with NHL on TNT
Earlier this month, Wayne Gretzky announced a multiyear extension with Turner Sports ensuring his continued role as a studio analyst for the network’s NHL coverage.
The news was made public last Monday and shared via the official NHL on TNT social media channels. Gretzky later reposted it on his Instagram stories. In the caption, he expressed his excitement to return to the team.
“Excited to be back with the @nhlontnt team!”
Gretzky initially joined Turner Sports during the 2021‑22 NHL season as a lead studio analyst. While the financial details of the new deal were not disclosed, his original contract was reportedly valued around $3 million per year. Under the extension, Gretzky will remain involved in major broadcasts including playoff coverage and highlight events though he will not appear on every regular-season game broadcast.
Turner Sports holds rights to up to 72 regular-season NHL games per season and also airs events such as the Winter Classic and alternating Stanley Cup Final coverage with ESPN/ABC. Gretzky is part of the TNT studio team alongside analysts Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter and Henrik Lundqvist.
