Wayne Gretzky reacts to 2024 Jack Adams Award finalists with a special shoutout to Canucks' Rick Tocchet 

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky recently reacted to the 2024 Jack Adams finalists and specifically gave a shoutout to Canucks coach Rick Tocchet.

On Friday, the NHL revealed the finalists for the 2024 Jack Adams Award, which is given to the top coach in the league each year. Rick Tocchet, Rick Bowness, and Andrew Brunette are the three finalists for the honor.

Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram to congratulate all three finalists and gave a special mention to Rick Tocchet, writing:

"Congratulations to all 3 men and a special congratulations to my @realrocket22. Well done"

Enter caption

Tocchet did an impressive job in his first full season as the coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Under his leadership, the team secured the top spot in the Pacific Division, marking their first division title in a decade.

Moreover, the club also showed significant progress, with 12 more wins and 26 additional points compared to the previous season. Tocchet, being a first-time finalist, has the opportunity to become the third Canucks coach to win the award, with the last one being Alain Vigneault back in 2006-07.

Meanwhile, the Canucks have advanced to Round 2 of the postseason after defeating the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the series. They will be up against the Edmonton Oilers in Round 2.

Wayne Gretzky on Brad Marchand's captaincy and leadership

In another complimentary gesture, during a TNT segment last week, Wayne Gretzky spoke highly of Brad Marchand's captaincy and leadership qualities with the Boston Bruins.

He shared a remarkable story about Marchand. "The Great" One commended the captain's commitment to guiding young players and described him as a remarkable athlete.

Wayne Gretzky said:

"I was told by a friend that he (Marchand) went to training camp last year with the rookies for five days and practiced with them to teach them how to be a pro and what it's like to be a Boston Bruin.

"So to me, that's the sign of a great captain. And his leadership is untouched; he's just a tremendous, tremendous athlete. And listen, he's a pain in the butt to play against; I'd hate to play against them (the Boston Bruins)."

Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs for a decisive Game 7 on Saturday.