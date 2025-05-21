Wayne Gretzky recalls hilarious incident of being humbled by NBA legend Charles Barkley

Wayne Gretzky told a funny story about NBA legend Charles Barkley during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, posted on YouTube on Monday. Gretzky was first asked about his wife Janet, if she calls him "The Great One," to which Gretzky responded:
"No. Every now and then, she probably says, “Do you think—why do you think you’re the Great One?”" [6:41]
Gretzky proceeded to talk about a time when he was having dinner in Phoenix with Barkley and his son.
"I will tell you, I was having dinner with Charles Barkley one night in Phoenix—my son and I—and we're sitting there, and his wife said, “Great One, will you pass me the salt?” And I went to grab the salt, and his hand was already there, and he said, “In this house, they call me the Great One,” Gretzky said. [6:54]
"My son—my son was 15 then—he thought it was the greatest thing in the world," Gretzky added.
Over the years, Barkley has supported Gretzky many times. Earlier in 2025, Gretzky got criticized in Canada for his cordial relations with U.S. President Donald Trump. Gretzky attended Trump’s inauguration and wore a MAGA hat.
Barkley defended him strongly on Inside the NBA. He called Gretzky the “greatest hockey player ever” and a kind person.
"You got them fools up in Canada giving ‘The Great One’ a hard time," Barkley said in March, via Fox News.com. "Wayne Gretzky is the greatest hockey player ever. He’s the nicest person."
Barkley reminded people that Gretzky has always supported Canada.
Charles Barkley persuaded Wayne Gretzky to join TNT
Charles Barkley encouraged Wayne Gretzky to join the TNT broadcast team. Gretzky later said on Sportsnet 590 The Fan that Barkley was a big reason he joined.
“Charles Barkley is a good friend and he called me every single day and said, ‘This will be fun for you,’ and ultimately I decided OK this this something I gotta try and I’m really looking forward to it,” Gretzky said in July 2021 on Hockey Central.
Gretzky and Barkley come from different sports, but they understand each other. The salt story is just one example of how they joke around and stay close, and their bond is strong, on and off the screen.
