Wayne Gretzky recalls hilarious incident of being humbled by NBA legend Charles Barkley

Wayne Gretzky told a funny story about NBA legend Charles Barkley during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, posted on YouTube on Monday. Gretzky was first asked about his wife Janet, if she calls him "The Great One," to which Gretzky responded:

Ad

"No. Every now and then, she probably says, “Do you think—why do you think you’re the Great One?”" [6:41]

Gretzky proceeded to talk about a time when he was having dinner in Phoenix with Barkley and his son.

"I will tell you, I was having dinner with Charles Barkley one night in Phoenix—my son and I—and we're sitting there, and his wife said, “Great One, will you pass me the salt?” And I went to grab the salt, and his hand was already there, and he said, “In this house, they call me the Great One,” Gretzky said. [6:54]

Ad

Trending

"My son—my son was 15 then—he thought it was the greatest thing in the world," Gretzky added.

Ad

Over the years, Barkley has supported Gretzky many times. Earlier in 2025, Gretzky got criticized in Canada for his cordial relations with U.S. President Donald Trump. Gretzky attended Trump’s inauguration and wore a MAGA hat.

Barkley defended him strongly on Inside the NBA. He called Gretzky the “greatest hockey player ever” and a kind person.

"You got them fools up in Canada giving ‘The Great One’ a hard time," Barkley said in March, via Fox News.com. "Wayne Gretzky is the greatest hockey player ever. He’s the nicest person."

Ad

Barkley reminded people that Gretzky has always supported Canada.

Charles Barkley persuaded Wayne Gretzky to join TNT

Charles Barkley encouraged Wayne Gretzky to join the TNT broadcast team. Gretzky later said on Sportsnet 590 The Fan that Barkley was a big reason he joined.

“Charles Barkley is a good friend and he called me every single day and said, ‘This will be fun for you,’ and ultimately I decided OK this this something I gotta try and I’m really looking forward to it,” Gretzky said in July 2021 on Hockey Central.

Gretzky and Barkley come from different sports, but they understand each other. The salt story is just one example of how they joke around and stay close, and their bond is strong, on and off the screen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama