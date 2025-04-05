Wayne Gretzky receives standing ovation with Donald Trump-appointed FBI director Kash Patel by his side

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky received a standing ovation at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Friday night, as he watched Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals tie his all-time NHL goals record of 894.

Gretzky sat between NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump-appointed FBI director.

During a first-period timeout in the Capitals vs. Blackhawks game, Gretzky appeared on the jumbotron, prompting a loud ovation and a standing crowd. On the ice, Ovechkin looked up and nodded to Gretzky. He was two goals shy of matching Gretzky's legendary record.

"The integrity of the game. When I was breaking Gordie Howe’s record, he was there. And I said 2 years ago that if Alex gets close to my record, I’ll be here. That’s the National Hockey League, Beliveau to Howe, Orr, Lemieux, Messier, you pass it down," Gretzky said.

Later in the game, Ovechkin scored goals No. 893 and 894, matching Gretzky’s all-time record — and doing it in one fewer game. Ovechkin hit the milestone in his 1,846th career game, while Gretzky got his in his 1,847th.

His first goal of the night was also his 40th of the season, making it the 14th time Ovechkin reached the 40-goal mark in his 20-year career.

With seven games remaining this season, Ovechkin has a prime opportunity to break Gretzky's hallowed record. It seems likely the "Great One" will return to witness hockey history, watching firsthand as his goal-scoring benchmark was tied.

Wayne Gretzky will have a question for Alex Ovechkin after he breaks his goal record

When Ovechkin eventually passes Wayne Gretzky's record mark of 894, having tied it on Friday, Gretzky joked that he would ask Ovechkin:

"Why'd you do it?" (per Athletic)

However, Gretzky made it clear he's thrilled to see Ovechkin creating history.

"It's great for hockey," Wayne Gretzky said."I'm so happy for the league. I'm proud of Alex."

Gretzky recalled that when he broke Gordie Howe's previous record, his father had told him to be proud of whoever would eventually topple his own mark.

"This is so good for hockey," Gretzky said. "It's really been a wonderful journey for everyone."

Gretzky has long expected Ovechkin to reach 895 goals and beyond. He said he feels no bitterness about his record falling:

"No, not at all, not one bit. Happy for Alex."

Gretzky noted that his grandfather was Russian and that he would have been proud to see a Russian player break his record.

