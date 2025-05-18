Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma in attendance at Stars vs. Jets Game 6 at American Airlines Center

NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s youngest daughter Emma was in attendance at American Airlines Center during Game 6 of the second round Stanley Cup playoffs between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. The Stars came away with a 2-1 overtime victory and advanced into the Western Conference Final.

Emma Gretzky shared a short clip on her Instagram stories from the stands. The clip featured a packed American Airlines Center lit in green during the pregame ceremony of the Stars game. A large Dallas Stars logo was projected on the ice as the players lined up at center ice, and the jumbotron showed live footage.

via Instagram /@emiliagretzky

The Jets struck early in the second period when Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg giving his side the lead, but Dallas responded quickly as Sam Steel tied the game later in the same period after breaking in alone and beating Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

The game stayed 1-1 into the final minute of regulation. With 14.8 seconds left, Scheifele took a tripping penalty while trying to stop a Dallas breakaway. That gave the Stars a power play to start overtime and they didn’t waste it. Just 1:33 into OT, Thomas Harley scored the game-winner for the Stars on the power play.

Dallas will now be playing their third straight Western Conference Final. They will face the Edmonton Oilers in the next round, with Game 1 to be played in Dallas.

Wayne Greztky and family attended Leafs vs. Panthers Game 3

Earlier last week, Wayne Gretzky was seen at Amerant Bank Arena during Game 3 of the second-round playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. He was joined by his daughter Paulina Gretzky, her husband and pro golfer Dustin Johnson, and former NHL enforcer Tie Domi who is the father of Leafs forward Max Domi.

Paulina shared several photos from their gameday experience on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote:

“P𝖺𝗇𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖻.”

The carousel included images from the VIP lounge and around the arena. Dustin Johnson was pictured in a Florida Panthers jersey, while Paulina wore a Panthers fan jacket. One image showed Wayne Gretzky sitting beside Tie Domi in the VIP section with Paulina and Dustin seated in front of them.

Other clicks included Paulina posing with a vintage payphone, walking hand-in-hand with Johnson through the arena and taking pictures with the Panthers’ mascot.

