Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma enjoys adorable puppy yoga session on fellow SMU alum's birthday

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky’s daughter celebrated her friend and fellow college mate Cat Holt’s birthday this weekend. On Sunday, Emma posted a couple of stories on her Instagram from their day out.

Ad

In her first story, Emma shared an image of them walking outside near a black luxury van parked on the street. Emma wore a black outfit and had her hair tied back with a black claw clip, while she held her phone.

Her friend Cat sported a brown fur-trimmed coat and sunglasses. In the caption, Emma wrote:

“Birthday girl!” and tagged Holt.

via Instagram /@emiliagretzky

In the next story, Emma shared a picture of herself holding a small brown curly-haired Cavapoo puppy close to her face.

Ad

Trending

“Puppies & Yoga @catherinemholt” she captioned the story.

via Instagram /@emiliagretzky

Emma wore a black sleeveless workout gear. In the background, other women can be seen sitting on yoga mats in a bright indoor space.

Ad

Cat Holt is an alumnus of the Southern Methodist University per her Instagram bio. It is the same college that Emma Gretzky goes to.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Emma linked up with ITF star

Earlier last month, Emma Gretzky met up with ITF tennis player Shale Lione Bouchard in Texas. Emma reposted a picture of them together at the Fort Worth Stockyards on Instagram stories on the occasion.

Ad

In the photo originally shared by Bouchard, Emma wore a tan cowboy hat, a brown suede jacket, a dark lace-patterned top and blue jeans, paired with a black handbag. Bouchard chose a darker brown baseball cap, a tan long cardigan, a strapless brown top and light blue jeans, carrying a brown bag.

via Instagram /@emiliagretzky

Shane Bouchard is a 23-year-old tennis player from the United States, and has competed in junior singles events under the International Tennis Federation since graduating from IMG Academy in 2020. Emma also played college tennis as an SMU student.

Ad

Earlier during the new year, Emma Gretzky celebrated the New Year's Eve in Aspen, Colorado, with her family including sister Paulina, who hosted the gathering with her husband pro golfer Dustin Johnson. Emma attended the event with her boyfriend, former SMU Mustangs tight end Stone Eby. After the party, the group went skiing and shared moments from the trip on Instagram.

In December, Paulina celebrated her 36th birthday with a family gathering that included their parents, Janet and Wayne Gretzky, and brothers Ty and Trevor, but Emma was absent from the celebration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama