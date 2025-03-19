Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma Gretzky shares a glimpse of boyfriend Stone Eby's 22nd birthday

On Wednesday, Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky’s youngest daughter, Emma, posted a special message wishing her boyfriend, Stone Eby, a happy birthday. Eby turned 22 this year.

Emma posted a series of pics on Instagram showing scenes from the special day.

The first pic shows Eby and a young girl, possibly Emma’s niece, blowing out the candles on a birthday cake.

“Happy birthday @stoneeby! I love you,” Emma wrote in the caption, adding, “Early bday celebration thanks to Sissy and her amazing cake.”

Another photo is a mirror selfie of Emma and Stone. The couple are wearing cowboy hats and matching jeans.

“22!!!” Emma wrote in the caption, tagging Eby.

A third black-and-white pic of Emma and Stone is captioned with three heart emojis.

(Credit: IG@emiliagretzky)

Emma and Stone have been together for over two years. They both attended Southern Methodist University; Emma was on the tennis team, while Stone played college football for the Mustangs.

Last year, Stone joined Emma and her family to celebrate her 21st birthday with a special Casino Royale-themed party. Emma’s elder sister, Paulina, Paulina’s husband and professional golfer Dustin Johnson, her brother Trevor and Wayne Gretzky, and Emma’s mother, Janet, were all present.

Paulina shared a photo carousel about the event on her Instagram.

Emma also recently celebrated her friend and fellow SMU alum Cat Holt’s birthday on Mar. 2 by attending a puppy yoga session.

Wayne Gretzky celebrated his birthday with a special trip to AFC championship game

The Great One was joined by family and friends on a special birthday trip to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Jan. 26. They were in the stadium when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills to advance to their third straight Super Bowl final.

Paulina posted images and videos from the family trip on Instagram. The pictures showed the cabin of a private jet decorated with birthday balloons and streamers. Other scenes showed two children watching the NFL game from a private box. Another throwback picture features a young Wayne and Janet with Paulina as a toddler.

"Happy birthday to the best dad. Love you forever ... ur magoo," Paulina wrote in the caption.

(Credit: IG/@paulinagretzky)

Paulina also shared pics showing her and other family members wearing Bills gear.

Gretzky and his wife, Janet, who share five kids, currently reside in Palm Beach, Florida. Their children are Paulina, Emma, Trevor, Ty, and Tristan.

