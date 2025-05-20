Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma's graduation from SMU elicits heartfelt note from mom Janet

Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma graduated from Southern Methodist University on Friday. Her mom, Janet Jones Gretzky, shared a video on Instagram to celebrate the day.
The video featured childhood photos of Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma and her brother Tristan. It played the music of "How long will I love you" by Ellie Goulding. The clip showed Tristan at Yankee Stadium wearing a blue convocation gown for his New York University graduation. It then shifted to Dallas, Texas, where Emma wore her SMU graduation gown.
Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet wrote in her caption:
"Congratulations to Tristan and Emma Graduates from NYU and SMU. It took a village of love and support from so many of our loved ones thank you. So very Proud they both did it with determination, strength and Love ♥️ Also congrats @willdewitt22 @stoneeby."
Emma received her degree from the Annette Caldwell Simmons School of Education & Human Development. The degree recognition ceremony was held at McFarlin Auditorium.
Wayne and Janet attended the event. Janet wore an all-black outfit with a tie and sweater. She also wore sunglasses and Wayne wore a two-piece suit. The couple posed for photos with their kids. Wayne and Janet have five children: Paulina, Ty, Trevor, Tristan, and Emma, with Paulina being the eldest one at 36.
Wayne Gretzky's kids Tristan and Emma are also into sports
Wayne Gretzky's son Tristan transferred from Pepperdine to NYU. He played golf for both schools. In his NYU bio, he said he chose the school for its many opportunities and to play under a strong coach.
"(There are) unlimited opportunities in the city while being able to compete in the sport I love with an amazing golf coach leading the team," Tristan said, via People.
In 2024, Tristan and his brothers created Gretzky’s Basement at the NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto. It was a pop-up museum of their father’s hockey memorabilia. On the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Tristan said he mainly sees Wayne as a dad, not a hockey star [2:32:31]:
“I mean, I never saw him play so seeing that and then growing up, more [of] him just being the best dad and that’s always what I’ve seen him as."
Emma, born March 28, 2003, played tennis for SMU. She has also acted, appearing in the 2013 film Palo Alto. She often posts on Instagram and TikTok, and she is in a relationship with college football player Stone Eby.
The family celebrated both Tristan and Emma’s achievements with love and support by gathering together.
