In Photos: Paulina Gretzky stuns in $11,501 outfits featuring luxury Chanel, Gucci products at PGA Championship practice rounds

NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky accompanied her husband LIV pro golfer Dustin Johnson at the ongoing 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. On Friday, she shared a series of stories on her Instagram featuring her outfits from the tournament practice rounds.

One of the stories showed Paulina Gretzky wearing a $200 Supreme Split Track Jacket in orange and navy over a $98 Helsa Baby Tee, paired with a $59 LIONESS Rhode Mini Skirt. On her feet were $69 Adidas Wmns Magmur Runners, and she accessorized with a $50 Petit Moments Revolve Enzo Necklace.

In the next story, Paulina posed showing off her $6,125 Chanel Mini Backpack from the Spring-Summer 2025 pre-collection.

Paulina later changed into a $4,900 Fendi and Gucci ensemble. She wore a $550 vintage 90s Fendi Monogram Dress, carried a $3,800 Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Bag, and completed the look with $130 Nike V2K Run SE sneakers and $420 Gucci GG1661S sunglasses, per her LTK profile.

Dustin Johnson participated in the tournament but missed the cut after shooting rounds of 78 and 76, finishing at 12-over-par. His performance placed him 152nd out of 156 players.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina linked up with Keml Nichenko

Earlier this month, Paulina Gretzky shared a set of photos on Instagram from a recent girls’ outing with her best friend Keml Nichenko. In one of the pictures, she wore a lilac Audrey Dress by BUCI priced at $664, and held a cocktail at a restaurant.

“Play date @kmelnichenko,” she captioned the post.

Another photo showed their food with sliced fish in citrus broth, seaweed salad, edamame and soy sauce. One picture featured Paulina and Keml standing together dressed in soft pinks and lilacs.

Paulina also carried a $1,300 leather handbag by The Row in another image. The final picture was a mirror selfie of the two in strappy heels.

This outing came weeks after Paulina joined Keml’s pre-wedding celebrations. Earlier in March, the friends traveled for a beachside bachelorette party in St. Barth.

Paulina posted stories from La Guérite Beach Resort where guests wore yellow outfits and enjoyed themed parties with Dior decorations and personal touches like engraved fans and custom handbags. The trip began on a private jet filled with snacks, roses and red “Bahar-arita” hats. Paulina and friends were seen in red dresses and heels during the party.

