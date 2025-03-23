In Photos: Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina parties at friend's yellow-themed pre-wedding celebrations at St. Barth beach resort

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina has been busy with pre-wedding celebrations of her friend, Keml Nichenko. On Saturday, she shared a series of stories on her Instagram featuring a beach party at La Guérite Beach Resort at St. Barth.

Ad

One of the stories she reposted featured a pinterest board collage of various yellow-themed pictures. It included women wearing yellow outfits, a yellow vintage car, a Dior setup and summer-related visuals.

The next click showed a yellow beaded handbag placed on a table with floral decorations in the background. Below it, a yellow folding fan with "Paulina" engraved on the wooden handle was resting on a white plate labeled "La Guérite."

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky

Another story showed a close-up of people dressed in yellow attire on the beach. Paulina then snared a snap posing with friends in yellow and white outfits at a table at the resort.

Ad

She also posted a clip of the guests at the beach party waving white fans while seated at the outdoor cafe space of the resort. The final story was another pinterest board collage with a mix of fashion shots, espresso martinis and a group of women dressed in evening outfits.

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky

Keml’s pre-wedding celebrations have been going on over the week, with Paulina and the group celebrating her bachelorette party at a private jet, followed by a poolside celebration. On Friday, Paulina shared a few stories from a Jungle-themed party as part of the pre-wedding event where she rocked an animal print outfit.

Ad

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina links up with Taylor Reeve

Earlier this month, Paulina Gretzky linked up with American country music artist Tyler Reeve at a Nashville recording studio.The two spent time jamming together and Paulina shared a series of photos from the session on her Instagram.

She wore $1,290 "FERN" stained green camouflage pants, a $75 Je'taime bodysuit, a $248 SER.O.YA Storme Relaxed Shacket and $167 Nike x Drake NOCTA Air Force 1 Low sneakers on the occasion.

Ad

Ad

The pictures saw Paulina sitting at a mixing console with another artist, posing inside the studio, and taking a selfie from what appeared to be an airplane. One image also featured Paulina sitting with Reeve who was playing the guitar. The last shot showed a wide view of the professional studio setup.

This isn’t the first time Paulina has been linked to a music project. In December, she teased a Christmas collaboration with Reeve, sharing a photo of a recording studio with the "SpiritMusic" logo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama