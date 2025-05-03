In Photos: Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina enjoys 'play date' in $1964 outfit with best friend Keml

NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina linked up with her best friend Keml Nichenko this week. On Friday, she posted a carousel of pictures from a girls’ outing they enjoyed together.
One of the clicks showed Paulina Gretzky seated at a restaurant table, wearing a lilac Audrey Dress by BUCI with thin straps and a ruched bust, priced at $664 per her ShopMy profile. She held a cocktail glass while posing in front of elegant plates of food.
Another photo focused on the meal of thinly sliced fish in citrusy broth, a red plate of seaweed salad, a bowl of edamame and soy sauce on the side.
“P𝗅𝖺𝗒 𝖽𝖺𝗍𝖾 @kmelnichenko,” Paulina captioned the post.
The next click showed Paulina standing beside Keml Nichenko. Keml wore a pink gingham strapless dress with a fitted bodice while Paulina held a drink and showed off the satin shine of her form-fitting outfit. A fourth image saw Paulina walking through a marble-pillared entrance, holding a Round 90’s Leather Bag by The Row worth $1,300, per her ShopMy profile.
The final photo showed the two women in a mirror selfie. Both wore strappy heels and stood close as Keml clicked the selfie.
Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina attended Keml Nichenko’s pre-wedding celebrations
Earlier in March, Paulina Gretzky was spotted enjoying the pre-wedding festivities of her friend Keml Nichenko. The celebrations stretched over several days and included everything from private jets to beachside parties, and Paulina shared much of it on her Instagram stories.
Paulina posted pictures and clips from a beach party at La Guérite Beach Resort in St. Barth. The event had a yellow theme, seen in one story that showed a Pinterest-style collage of yellow outfits, a vintage car, Dior decorations and summer vibes. Another snap saw a yellow beaded handbag on a flower-decorated table, along with a folding fan engraved with “Paulina” placed on a plate labeled “La Guérite.”
Paulina also shared a close-up of guests in yellow outfits on the beach, followed by a group photo of her and friends in yellow and white outfits at a table by the resort. In another video, the guests were seen waving white fans at an outdoor cafe area with the final story showing a mix of evening fashion, espresso martinis and friends dressed up.
The bachelorette celebrations kicked off earlier as Paulina and the group took a private jet, where they were welcomed with custom pillows, white roses, and snacks. One photo showed them in red caps and sunglasses holding drinks and a menu titled “Bahar-arita.” Outside the jet, the crew posed in blue outfits and red baseball caps. Later, a party collage showed Paulina and others in red dresses and heels.
