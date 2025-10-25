  • home icon
Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina hilariously recreates viral ‘The Office’ skit with reality-TV celebrity Craig Conover

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 25, 2025 12:00 GMT
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina and ‘Southern Charm’ star Craig Conover recently teamed up to recreate a beloved scene from the American television series ‘The Office’. On Friday, Paulina shared a reel where the two of them performed the skit from the iconic sitcom.

The dialogues, originally delivered by Mindy Kaling's character Kelly Kapoor and Ellie Kemper's Erin Hannon, features a humorous exchange about being mean to a third party. Gretzky and Conover's rendition mirrors the original dialogue with Gretzky captioning the post:

“Did we ever really leave?”
This collaboration isn't the first time Paulina and Conover have shared the spotlight. The two have appeared together on Conover's podcast ‘Pillows and Beer’ where they discussed their friendship and shared experiences.

Craig Conover is best known as a main cast member on the Bravo reality television series Southern Charm. He is also the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Sewing Down South, a lifestyle brand specializing in Southern-inspired home décor, including pillows, candles, apparel and dog accessories.

The brand has expanded to include a flagship store on Charleston's King Street and a second location in Nashville, Tennessee. In 2024, Conover's business began selling products in Kroger grocery stores nationwide.

Wayne Gretzky linked up with Canadian ambassador to Slovakia in Bratislava

Meanwhile, Wayne Gretzky visited Bratislava this week taking part in a high-profile business and leadership conference and meeting with Canada’s Ambassador to Slovakia Karen Mollica. The legendary hockey player also used the occasion to connect with fans and signed jerseys in the city center.

Gretzky’s appearance was part of a broader international forum that brought together leaders and public figures from around the world. During the event, sponsored by Slovenská Sporiteľňa, he spoke about leadership and the experiences that shaped him both on and off the ice. Many attendees wore his iconic No. 99 jersey as a tribute during the event.

This visit follows Gretzky’s recent trip to Scotland where he competed in the pro-am segment of the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship alongside his son-in-law LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson.

Off the ice, Gretzky is set to extend his broadcasting career Earlier this month, he announced a multiyear extension with Turner Sports to remain a studio analyst for NHL coverage on TNT. He will continue to provide analysis during major broadcasts including playoff games and major events joining fellow analysts Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter and Henrik Lundqvist.

