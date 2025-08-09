Wayne Gretzky's son Ty shares adorable click with daughter Vienna

  • home icon
By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 09, 2025 12:30 GMT
NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s eldest son Ty and his wife Sara are parents to two daughters, Sicily and Vienna. On Friday, Ty Gretzky shared a glimpse at family time spent with his youngest daughter.

The 35-year-old posted a black-and-white Instagram story capturing a sweet moment with Vienna. In the candid close-up, Ty was seen wearing a “Telluride” cap and dark sunglasses, smiling alongside Vienna who beamed widely while leaning into her father’s arm.

Earlier this month in May, the couple celebrated Vienna’s second birthday. Ty shared a special post featuring a carousel of pictures of his youngest daughter.

“Happy 2nd Birthday Vienna Leone! Our baby forever!!! 😭❤️” he wrote in the caption.

Ty Gretzky and Sara Cusick have been together for several years. In February 2020, Ty proposed to Sara in a gazebo, presenting her with a family heirloom ring while a plane flew overhead with a banner reading, “SARA WILL YOU MARRY ME <3 TY.”

The couple married on February 29, 2020, in a modern Gatsby-style ceremony at The Weylin in Brooklyn, New York. They welcomed their first daughter Sicily in 2021 and then Vienna in 2023.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter-in-law Sara pens heartfelt tribute to Ty

Earlier last month, Ty Gretzky recently celebrated his 35th birthday. His wife Sara posted a heartfelt message for her beau on the special occasion.

Sara Gretzky posted a carousel of family moments on her Instagram where one picture showed Ty holding their daughter while standing on a grassy field while another click saw him in the pool.

“Happy birthday to Vies handler & the Kristoff to her Elsa, the Maui to their Moana & the Flynn Rider to Sicilys Rapunzel 🫶🏼we love you the most,” Sara captioned the post.

A third photo showed one of their kids skating with him on an outdoor rink at night. In another image, Ty was seen painting their daughter’s nails. One throwback photo featured a young Ty dressed in a tuxedo. Another picture showed Ty kneeling while holding both daughters, Sicily and Vienna. The final image showed him on a golf course with one of their daughters walking beside him.

Although Ty did not pursue a professional hockey career like his father Wayne Gretzky, he has maintained a strong connection to the sport. In 2014, Ty and Wayne co-founded The Gretzky Hockey School dedicated to teaching young players the fundamentals of hockey across North America.

