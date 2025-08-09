Wayne Gretzky's son Ty shares adorable click with daughter Vienna

NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s eldest son Ty and his wife Sara are parents to two daughters, Sicily and Vienna. On Friday, Ty Gretzky shared a glimpse at family time spent with his youngest daughter.The 35-year-old posted a black-and-white Instagram story capturing a sweet moment with Vienna. In the candid close-up, Ty was seen wearing a “Telluride” cap and dark sunglasses, smiling alongside Vienna who beamed widely while leaning into her father’s arm.via Instagram/@tygretzkyEarlier this month in May, the couple celebrated Vienna’s second birthday. Ty shared a special post featuring a carousel of pictures of his youngest daughter.“Happy 2nd Birthday Vienna Leone! Our baby forever!!! 😭❤️” he wrote in the caption.Ty Gretzky and Sara Cusick have been together for several years. In February 2020, Ty proposed to Sara in a gazebo, presenting her with a family heirloom ring while a plane flew overhead with a banner reading, “SARA WILL YOU MARRY ME &lt;3 TY.”The couple married on February 29, 2020, in a modern Gatsby-style ceremony at The Weylin in Brooklyn, New York. They welcomed their first daughter Sicily in 2021 and then Vienna in 2023.Wayne Gretzky’s daughter-in-law Sara pens heartfelt tribute to TyEarlier last month, Ty Gretzky recently celebrated his 35th birthday. His wife Sara posted a heartfelt message for her beau on the special occasion.Sara Gretzky posted a carousel of family moments on her Instagram where one picture showed Ty holding their daughter while standing on a grassy field while another click saw him in the pool.“Happy birthday to Vies handler &amp; the Kristoff to her Elsa, the Maui to their Moana &amp; the Flynn Rider to Sicilys Rapunzel 🫶🏼we love you the most,” Sara captioned the post.A third photo showed one of their kids skating with him on an outdoor rink at night. In another image, Ty was seen painting their daughter’s nails. One throwback photo featured a young Ty dressed in a tuxedo. Another picture showed Ty kneeling while holding both daughters, Sicily and Vienna. The final image showed him on a golf course with one of their daughters walking beside him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Ty did not pursue a professional hockey career like his father Wayne Gretzky, he has maintained a strong connection to the sport. In 2014, Ty and Wayne co-founded The Gretzky Hockey School dedicated to teaching young players the fundamentals of hockey across North America.