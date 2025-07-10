Wayne Gretzky's daughter-in-law Sara shares heartfelt birthday tribute to Ty on the Great One’s son turning 35

Wayne Gretzky's son, Ty Gretzky, turned 35, and his wife, Sara, shared a sweet message for him on Instagram. She posted photos and videos of Ty spending time with their daughters. They were seen skating, swimming and playing golf together.

In her caption, Sara wrote,

"Happy birthday to Vies handler & the Kristoff to her Elsa, the Maui to their Moana & the Flynn Rider to Sicilys Rapunzel 🫶🏼we love you the most."

Trending

Ty married Sara Gretzky on Feb. 29, 2020, in Brooklyn, New York. Their wedding had a Gatsby theme. On Mar. 4, 2020, Ty shared a post that read,

"2.29.20 Never going to forget it ❤️ see you in 4 years."

The duo now has two daughters. Sicily was born in 2021 and Vienna Leone was born in 2023.

Even though Ty didn’t follow his father into pro hockey, he stayed connected to the game. In 2014, Ty and Wayne started The Gretzky Hockey School. It helps young players learn the basics of hockey across North America.

Earlier, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter-in-law prayed for Texas floods

Last weekend, Wayne's daughter-in-law, shared her concern about the flash floods in Kerr County, Texas. Heavy rain on July 4 caused the Guadalupe River to rise quickly. The subsequent floods hit areas near Camp Mystic, a camp for kids.

Sara posted on Instagram about the missing children and families affected. She shared prayers and asked others to keep them in their thoughts.

She wrote,

“These poor families. No matter who you pray to, please keep them in your thoughts.”

Sara also shared a video of a helicopter flying over a damaged area.

“Please god praying for more found.” She added.

She thanked first responders working in the rescue efforts.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina was spotted in Spain

Meanwhile, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina, who is married to golfer Dustin Johnson, was spotted spending her weekend in Marbella, Spain. She posted several photos on Instagram from the trip. In one photo, she wore a white off-shoulder mini dress. She stood in front of a white wall with green ivy and flowers.

She wrote “Marbella” in the caption.

Earlier, in April, Wayne Gretzky lost his all time NHL leading goal scoring record to Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin. He was there in that arena when Ovi broke his record.

