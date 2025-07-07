Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina stuns in dreamy white minidress vacationing in Marbella

NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina is spending the weekend vacationing in Spain. On Sunday, she shared a carousel of pictures from Marbella posing in a gorgeous white outfit.

One of the photos showed her wearing a white off-shoulder mini dress with a deep neckline. She posed against a white wall covered in green ivy with orchids and tropical plants in the background.

Paulina styled her look with a white headband, gold earrings and bracelets. In the caption, of the post, she wrote:

“Marbella.”

Last month, Paulina Gretzky did a couple photoshoot with her husband golfer Dustin Johnson. In one of the pictures, Johnson was seen wearing a white suit while sitting on a couch while Paulina rested her head on his lap, dressed in a white lace bodysuit.

“Nobody else,” read the caption of the post.

Miami-based celebrity hairstylist Leah Caso and photographer Isabella Lanaro were tagged in the third image of the post.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter teases her latest track

Earlier last week, NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky gave fans a surprise glimpse of what looks like new music. On Saturday, she posted an Instagram story from inside her car which showed her car’s screen connected via Bluetooth to a phone.

A track titled “If These Heels Co…” was playing and the artist listed was Paulina Gretzky herself. She added a short caption:

“Stay tuned.”

The post sparked fresh excitement, as Paulina has a history in music. Back in 2005, she performed the song “Collecting Dust” on MTV’s Laguna Beach. While she is mostly known for her modeling, acting and social media presence, she has returned to music several times over the years.

Earlier this year, Paulina spent time in a recording studio in Nashville with American country singer Tyler Reeve. In March, she shared photos from the session, showing herself seated at a mixing console and posing inside the studio. Another image showed Reeve playing guitar as Paulina sat nearby.

This wasn’t their first studio link-up either. Back in December, Paulina shared another Instagram story from what looked like a holiday-themed music session. The decorated studio featured country stars Chris Young, Tyler Reeve and songwriter Trannie Anderson.

There were framed hit song plaques on the wall, including “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCreery and “Good Vibes” by Chris Janson. A neon sign reading “All I Want for Christmas Is You” lit up the background, along with a full Christmas tree. One final photo showed Paulina posing with Chris Young and Tyler Reeve in front of the tree.

