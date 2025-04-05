Wayne Gretzky's sons Trevor and Tyler celebrate Alex Ovechkin tying their dad's NHL goal record

Legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s sons Trevor and Ty congratulated Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin on tying their father’s goal-scoring record. Ovechkin scored his 894th goal to equal Gretzky during the Capitals’ 5–3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Ad

Ty and Trevor posted congratulatory messages on Instagram, highlighting Ovechkin’s achievement. Trevor posted an AI-generated image featuring back views of Ovechkin and Gretzky on the ice in hockey gear and sporting their iconic numbers.

“The Great 8 I The Great One 894,” Trevor titled the post.

Ty shared a photo from the locker room in which Ovechkin, Wayne Gretzky, Gretzky’s wife Janet and Ty are posing for the camera. Gretzky is also handing the game puck to the Russian forward.

Ad

Trending

“894,” Ty wrote in the caption.

(Credit: IMAGN, IG/@trevorgretzky, @tygretzky)Enter caption

On Friday, Ovechkin scored goals 893 and 894, with the latter becoming a record 136th time he has scored a game-winner.

Ad

Hockey podcast "Spittin’ Chiclets" posted a short clip on Instagram featuring Ovechkin’s postgame interview.

Ad

Ovechkin also talked about his interaction with Gretzky before the game.

"Wayne texted me before the game. He said score three,” Ovechkin said via NHL.com. “Yeah, it's a special moment. It's great for hockey. It's great for D.C. It's great for all our fans to do it here in Washington. It's fun. It's fun. It's always a pleasure to be in that category with those names.”

Ad

Ovechkin has scored 41 goals in 60 games this season, making this his 14th season scoring 40+ goals, another league record. He missed 16 games after breaking his fibula during a collision with Utah Hockey Club’s Jack McBain.

Wayne Gretzky ribs Alex Ovechkin for passing up an empty-netter

The Blackhawks allowed Ovechkin to score his 895th goal by pulling goalie Spencer Knight in the game's last two minutes. However, the Russian forward did not go out onto the ice, and rookie Ryan Leonard scored his first NHL goal.

Ad

"I tell 'Carbs' (Capitals coach Spencer Carbery) right away, 'I don't want to do it,' " Ovechkin said, via NHL.com

Wayne Gretzky was mildly surprised at Ovechkin’s refusal to break the record with an empty-netter. He gently ribbed the Russian forward in a joint press conference postgame.

"Okay," Gretzky said, via NHL.com. "I'll take every empty-net goal I can get. I know you would too."

Gretzky will also be present for Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tushaar Kuthiala Tushaar Kuthiala is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over a decade of experience in the field. Tushaar was an avid ice skater in his childhood and his love of competitive sports and background in writing led him to sports journalism.



Tushaar doesn't have a favorite NHL team as such, which allows him to watch and write from a truly neutral perspective. If he had to pick, Tushaar most enjoys watching the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers.



Wayne Gretsky, Bobby Orr and Alexander Ovechkin are Tushaar's favorite players of all time. Their highlights reels, stats and accolades speak for themselves.



When not working, Tushaar writes fiction and reads books and manga. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama