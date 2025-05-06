"We didn't get much done": Oilers' Leon Draisaitl makes major admission about his & Connor McDavid's lack of production in last 2 games

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl surprised reporters by making a major admission about his lack of production in the last two games.

Draisaitl talked to the media following Monday’s practice ahead of their Game 1 showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their Round 2 matchup in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

When asked about playing together or apart with captain Connor McDavid, Draisaitl admitted the following about his and McDavid’s dip in production:

"Yeah, absolutely. I think the last two games of the series, it was our depth that won us those two games. We didn’t get much done, so obviously they played amazing, all three lines. If we can continue that, that’s a big plus."

In particular, Leon Draisaitl's comments pointed toward players such as Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins who missed some time down the stretch with various ailments. Getting them back into the fold has been a significant boost.

When asked about the additions of Evander Kane and Trent Frederic, Draisaitl added:

“It makes a big difference. I think you can get by in the regular season. We’ll play with a little more skill, but I think having those guys when it gets heavier, especially against a team like Vegas, that are big and heavy, that are going to lean on you, and having guys like that in the lineup, and knowing how to play in that situation, obviously helps.”

The Oilers hope that Kane and Frederic can be the perfect complement to Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid as the team looks to jump out to an early series lead.

Edmonton Oilers looking to stack top line with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers will be stacking all the eggs in one basket by placing Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid on the top line.

Oilers insider Jason Gregor reported the team’s practice lines on Monday, showing that the top line consisted of Draisaitl and McDavid with scrappy veteran Corey Perry on the right side.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Oilers rolled with Draisaitl and McDavid on the top line. The combination has been a common go-to recourse when the Oilers need to elevate their scoring. But this season it’s a bit of a different situation as the team has much more depth than in years prior.

The second line consisted of Nugen-Hopkins centering Hyman and Kane. That line is one of the best second lines in the NHL and could make a huge impact in Round 2. The third and fourth lines feature a combination of skills and size as having Trent Frederic with Adam Henrique and Connor Brown on the third line adds another dimension to the Oilers’ game.

Fans should keep an eye on the fourth line, as Mattias Janmark, Vasily Podkolzin, and Viktor Arvidsson could be the biggest wildcard for the Oilers in their second-round series.

The Oilers and Golden Knights kick off their Round 2 series on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in what promises to be a highly entertaining and physical affair.

