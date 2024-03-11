"We all had such high hopes": Jakob Chychrun vents frustration over Ottawa Senators' impending failure of making playoffs

The Ottawa Senators have had a difficult season, and Jakob Chychrun, the defenseman who was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes prior to the 2023 trade deadline, is feeling the pressure of the team's struggles.

Although the trade deadline has come and gone without his departure, Chychrun's future with the team is still uncertain as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Earlier, President and General Manager Steve Staios confirmed receiving trade calls for Chychrun amid the team's struggles; however, the trade didn't materialize. Despite being signed through the next season at a cap hit of $4.6 million, Jakob Chychrun clarified the rumors, saying:

“The trade deadline is over, but people are already talking about the summer. It’s not like the chatter is going anywhere. It’s the reality of the situation with my contract with having one year left. We’ll see what happens with my situation moving forward.” [via TSN].

Chychrun, while still with the Senators post-trade deadline, remains candid about the uncertainty surrounding his future. Reflecting on the team's disappointing season, he expresses his frustration, emphasizing that the disappointing results have put his place on the team at risk.

“What’s disappointing is not the (trade) talks. It’s the way the season has gone for us as a group. If things were different, none of this would be going on. That’s the most frustrating thing for me,” Jakob Chychrun said.

The 25-year-old defenseman joined the Senators with high expectations, but the team's failure to compete for a playoff spot has cast a shadow over his tenure. Chychrun labeled it the "toughest pill to swallow."

“We all had such high hopes for this group and we haven’t lived up to those expectations. That’s the toughest pill to swallow." Chychrun said.

Exploring Senator's disappointing season amid Jakob Chychrun rumors

The Ottawa Senators began the 2023–24 season with high hopes, led by their captain, Brady Tkachuk. However, as the season progressed, flaws and a lack of coordination became apparent within the team.

Despite a promising start, the Senators have struggled and are currently on a seven-game losing streak. With a record of 25-33-4, they are in eighth place in the Atlantic Division, well out of postseason contention. Their recent loss to the struggling San Jose Sharks only added to their frustration.

Despite the challenges and subsequent rumors of Jakob Chychrun's trade, he continues to contribute on the ice, tallying nine goals and 31 points in 62 games this NHL season. However, the disappointment of falling short of expectations weighs heavily on both him and the team.