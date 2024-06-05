"We hired a coach with hair?" "This won’t win y’all a cup": NHL fans react to Vancouver Canucks promoting Yogi Švejkovský to assistant coach

The Vancouver Canucks have bounced back to the spotlight after the announcement of coaching staff changes, which included the promotion of Yogi Švejkovský to Assistant Coach. The official Canucks Twitter account shared the news, revealing that General Manager Patrik Allvin spearheaded these adjustments.

"Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced coaching staff changes. Yogi Švejkovský has been promoted to Assistant Coach of the #Canucks, and Daniel and Henrik Sedin will be more involved in the coaching activities in both Vancouver and Abbotsford."

NHL fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts and reactions to these developments. Among the diverse responses, here are some reactions from X:

"This won’t win y’all a cup," a fan said.

"WE HIRED A COACH WITH HAIR?!" another fan questioned.

"Does this address the power play woes the team had down the stretch and in the playoffs? If so, then I like the hire. If not, then this is a blown opportunity to do so," a fan said.

However, some Vancouver Canucks fans expressed support.

"Congrats to Yogi on the well deserved promotion! He brings incredible hockey smarts and a tireless work ethic to this great coaching staff!!" a fan said.

"Never heard of yogi but Inknow this team knows what their doing. Also yay for henrik and dan," another fan said.

"Congratulations Yogi. Hardest working coach I have ever known. Great person is an added bonus," one fan claimed.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin's statement on Yogi Švejkovský

“After exploring all of our options, it became clear very quickly that the best candidate was already in our organization,” said Allvin.

“ (Yogi) has a great understanding of our systems and the way we want to play. Including the Sedins more in our day-to-day coaching duties will be hugely beneficial to our group both on and off the ice. Both Daniel and Henrik bring a very unique perspective and competitive mind set to our staff.”

Head Coach Rick Tocchet also praised the new assistant coach.

“Since I arrived in Vancouver, I have been very impressed with Yogi’s work ethic and willingness to do anything and everything to help us become a better team,” Tocchet said.

Švejkovský, previously a Skills Coach, brings experience from the Delta Hockey Academy and Vancouver Giants. Ian Beckenstein also joins as Assistant Video Coach.

