"We love you more than words can ever express": Anze Kopitar's wife Ines pens heartfelt message for their daughter Neza on her 10th birthday

LA Kings forward Anze Kopitar's wife, Ines Kopitar, shared a special message for their daughter Neza on her 10th birthday. She posted a video of Neza from childhood and compiled it with several photos to show her growth.

Ad

In her caption, she wrote:

"Happy 10th birthday to our beautiful, kind, and incredibly smart daughter! From the moment you came into our lives, you have filled our hearts with love, joy, and endless pride.

"Watching you grow into the amazing person you are today is the greatest gift we could ever ask for. You inspire us every day with your kindness, curiosity, and big heart. We love you more than words can ever express and can’t wait to see all the incredible things your future holds.✨✨"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Anze Kopitar's daughter Neza has developed an interest in ice sports like her father. On Sunday, Ines posted a clip of Neza performing at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California.

Neza competed in the Spring Cup Competition 2025 and won first place with her Axel program.

"Proud mom moment! Neža competed with her first Axel program—and she won!! 🥇" Ines wrote in her IG post.

Ad

"Watching her hard work, determination, and love for skating come together like this is truly amazing. This is just the beginning! ❄️⛸️ #ProudMom" she added.

Ad

The Spring Cup Competition was hosted by the Los Angeles Skating Academy.

Earlier on Monday, Anze Kopitar's wife updated on Instagram that her daughter, Neza, has qualified for the 'Showcase Figure Skating Nationals.' Neza competed in Lyrical Pop, Character and a duet event. Ines praised her passion for skating and mentioned that the next competition will be held in July.

Ad

Ines Kopitar shared a sweet message about Anze Kopitar

The Los Angeles Kings held their morning skate at Crypto.com Arena before facing the Washington Capitals. The team shared photos from the session on Instagram, including one of captain Anze Kopitar.

Anze’s wife, Ines Kopitar, reposted the picture on her Instagram story. She added a heartfelt caption:

"Yup… still have a crush on him."

Anze and Ines met in 2005 during the Under-18 World Championship in Maribor. After dating for eight years, they married in 2013 at Otocec Castle in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The couple's daughter, Neza, was born in March 2015, and their son, Jakob, was born in October 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama