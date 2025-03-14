"Yup still have a crush on him": Anze Kopitar's wife Ines melts over LA Kings captain's morning skate photos

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Kings practiced their morning skate at the Crypto.com Arena before their game against the Washington Capitals. The Kings’ Instagram account shared a carousel of pictures from the session, including one of team captain Anze Kopitar.

Kopitar’s wife Ines shared the post on her Instagram stories featuring the first slide where Kopitar can be seen smiling during the team’s morning skate.

In the caption, she added a sweet message, writing:

“Yup… still have a crush on him.”

via Instagram /@ines.kopitar

Anze and Ines have been married since 2013. The couple met in 2005 while Kopitar was in Maribor for the Under-18 World Championship. After eight years of dating, they tied the knot and the wedding was at Otocec Castle in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Ines and Anze Kopitar are a family of four. They have two children, a daughter Neza, born in March 2015, and a son Jakob, born in October 2016.

Anze Kopitar’s daughter wins her first Axel program competition

Anze Kopitar’s daughter Neza is seemingly following in her father's footsteps as she competed in her first ice sports competition. Last Sunday, Ines shared a video of Neza performing at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California.

She participated in the Spring Cup Competition 2025 and took home first place after completing her Axel program.

Ines proudly shared the achievement with a special message:

“Proud mom moment! Neža competed with her first Axel program—and she won!! 🥇,” she wrote.“Watching her hard work, determination, and love for skating come together like this is truly amazing. This is just the beginning! ❄️⛸️ #ProudMom #FirstAxel #FirstPlace #HardWorkPaysOff,” she captioned the post.

The Spring Cup Competition is an annual figure skating event organized by the Los Angeles Skating Academy. They host different competitions based on skating skills in various categories.

Ines Kopitar shared that Neza had qualified for the Showcase Figure Skating Nationals. She explained that Neza competed in two events, Lyrical Pop and Character, plus a duet, and did great.

“OUR BABY GIRL JUST QUALIFIED FOR SHOWCASE FIGURE SKATING NATIONALS!!! 🎉⛸️✨,” she wrote.

Ines expressed pride in her daughter's dedication and passion. She also mentioned that Neza's next big step is the Nationals in July.

