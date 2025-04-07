"We might not deserve the win”: Nick Suzuki gets brutally honest about Habs grinding out win vs. Nashville

Captain Nick Suzuki reacted after the Montreal Canadiens won their fifth straight game on Sunday, beating the Nashville Predators 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena. Playing their second game in as many days, the Canadiens got key goals from Cole Caufield and Patrik Laine, while Jakub Dobes made 36 saves to secure the victory.

The Canadiens were coming off a 3-2 win against the Flyers on Saturday. Despite being tired, they found a way to win again. Suzuki was honest about how the game went, noting that the team didn’t have a strong start.

“It felt like one of those games where we couldn’t get anything going,” Suzuki said (0:56). “We kept grinding.”

Suzuki admitted that they might not have deserved the win but are happy to take the two points.

"We might not deserve the win, but we’ll take it. Two really big points for us. Dolby stood on his head, made a lot of big saves, and pretty much got us the win. We’ll take it and move on," Nick Suzuki added.

Nashville opened the scoring in the first period when Steven Stamkos scored on a wrist shot following a turnover by Montreal. Michael McCarron scored for the Predators, but the goal was taken away, as the Canadiens successfully challenged the play, which was upheld, deeming goalie interference.

Montreal tied the game early in the second period as Caufield scored on the rush with a shot from the left circle. A few minutes later, Laine gave the Canadiens the lead, scoring from the same spot off a pass from Lane Hutson.

Coach Martin St. Louis said that he wasn’t fully sure about challenging the disallowed goal.

“I’ve felt more comfortable and lost some (challenges),” Louis said (via NHL.com). “I felt good about it, but I didn’t feel 100 percent. But I felt good about it.”

The Canadiens only had 17 shots in the game and are still in the race for a playoff spot. Montreal is five points behind the Senators for the first wild card. Both teams have five games remaining. The Canadiens are six points ahead of the Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Nick Suzuki is making fans happy off the ice

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is also doing great work off the ice. On Friday, he talked about the Captain’s Circle program and added that he wants to help kids going through tough times.

"Aware of the challenges faced by less fortunate and vulnerable children and their families, I wanted to get involved and do something to help by offering them the chance to enjoy memorable and soothing experiences," Habs forward Suzuki said (via NHL.com).

"As a professional hockey player, I consider myself privileged to do what I love and to be in a position that allows me to give back to the community,"

Nick Suzuki wants the suite to be a happy and safe space to enjoy a hockey game.

