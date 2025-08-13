  • home icon
  • “We miss these two legends” “Forever remembered”: NHL fans honor Johnny Gaudreau’s legacy on what would have been his 32nd birthday 

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 13, 2025 15:08 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at Columbus Blue Jackets - Source: Imagn
NHL fans remember Johnny Gaudreau on his 32nd birthday (Source: Imagn)

On Johnny Gaudreau’s 32nd birthday, fans shared messages to remember the late NHL player. The Columbus Blue Jackets posted on X to honor his life and legacy, writing:

"Today, we celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Johnny Gaudreau on what would have been his 32nd birthday"
also-read-trending Trending

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died in August 2024 after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The accident happened one day before their younger sister Katie’s wedding. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29 at the time. They played hockey together at Boston College.

Fans replied with messages showing how much he is still missed.

"Forever remembered," a fan said.
"We miss these 2 legends," another fan commented.
"Happy Birthday Johnny, the legend," one X user commented.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"Happy Birthday Johnny Gaudreau AKA Johnny Hockey! May you rip sir," a fan said.
"Miss you Johnny, hope you’re skating in Heaven with Matty for your Birthday," commented another fan.
"One of the real good guys," a fan tweeted.
Meredith's special message for Johnny Gaudreau on Father's Day

In the second week of June, Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, shared a Father’s Day letter in The Players’ Tribune. Her husband, Johnny, played for the Columbus Blue Jackets before his death on August 29.

Meredith wrote about their three children: Noa, Johnny Jr. and Carter (born April 1). Meredith also mentioned Matthew’s son, Tripp, who was born in December to Madeline.

"John, I loved watching you and Matty take care of the kids together," Meredith wrote in her message. "It is so unfair that you are both gone."

She shared memories of Johnny and Matthew taking care of the kids. She called Johnny her life partner forever.

"Thank you for making us a family," Meredith wrote about her late husband. "Thank you for being my best friend ... the man of my dreams."
In December, Meredith got a tattoo of Johnny’s signature on her right wrist. She had it done while visiting Calgary. Johnny played nine seasons for Calgary before his move to Columbus in 2022.

Also read: Johnny Gaudreau's grieving widow, Meredith, moved to tears recalling brothers' tragic deaths 1 year after hit-and-run incident

Abhilasha Aditi

Edited by Krutik Jain
