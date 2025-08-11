"We don't need a captain": Blueshirts fans debate J.T. Miller's Rangers captain worthiness just months into his second stinit in NY

J.T. Miller is in his second stint with the NY Rangers after being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade in January. Before this, the 32-year-old had played six seasons with the Blueshirts.

Larry Brooks of The Post opined that J.T. Miller should be named the New York Rangers’ captain at the start of training camp.

“The captain’s sweater is not just another piece of laundry. It represents the organization’s ethos. The Rangers acquired J.T. Miller to change the team culture. The 32-year-old is hard-edged and can be abrasive. That is the identity the Blueshirts should adopt," he said.

Brooks' suggestion sparked debate among Blueshirts fans on X (Twitter) about whether he's the right choice for captain.

One tweeted:

"No captains, 3 alternates. We don’t need a captain."

Another chimed in:

"The C should go to the player that’s a good leader on and off the ice, JT Miller I’m good with and Vincent Trocheck is another good choice, the C has been a curse lately, hopefully this time the right player gets it and thrives."

"Miller is a good choice. The dressing room changed when Lundqvist left. This team needs that level of intensity and I think Miller has some of that and remembers what Hank brought to the organization," a third fan opined.

"Not sure where I stand on the captain honestly. With the recent moves I feel like the one solid leader and mainstay is Trochek. He has proven he is capable and has what it takes. Bringing in a player from another team albeit he was here before & making him captain is iffy for me," another fan posted.

Here are some more reactions on X:

jess🫧 @ourbestieshesty @Jenny_ORegan @NYP_Brooksie truly i don’t think we should rush into naming one. seems counterintuitive for some reason we did better when everyone had an A on their chest LOL

Peter Fegan @PeterFegan8 @Jenny_ORegan @NYP_Brooksie Wouldn’t be the first time Rangers appointed a captain from outside the organization.

Rangers GM Chris Drury praises J.T. Miller after his acquisition from Canucks

New York Rangers GM Chris Drury praised J.T. Miller after acquiring him from the Vancouver Canucks in January. He stated that Miller not only boosts the team in the short term but will also be a vital part of the Rangers’ core moving forward.

"He is certainly one of the premier impact forwards in the NHL," Rangers general manager Chris Drury said via NHL. "He brings a unique combination of skill, size and physicality to our team. Not just helps us here in the short term, but will be a key part of our core moving forward."

Miller has four years remaining on his seven-year, $56 million contract. He notched up 70 points through 22 goals and 48 assists in 72 games split between the Canucks and Rangers last term.

