“We’re going into some desperate buildings”: Rick Tocchet comments on Canucks’ upcoming six-game road stretch amid playoff race

The Vancouver Canucks won 6-2 against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, staying tied with the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the Western Conference. The Blues have played one more game, while the Calgary Flames sit just two points behind both teams.

Drew O’Connor gave the Canucks an early lead, but Nikolaj Ehlers tied it later in the first period. Boeser put Vancouver back ahead on a power play, and Hoglander made it 3-1 before the period ended. Alex Iafallo cut the lead to 3-2 in the second, but the Canucks responded quickly. Boeser scored again, and Suter added another goal less than a minute later. Suter sealed the game with an empty-net goal in the final seconds.

Vancouver has now scored four or more goals in three of its last four wins. Before that, the team failed to score more than three in 15 straight games. This improvement comes at an important time, as the Canucks now begin a six-game road trip.

In the post-game press conference, coach Rick Tocchet talked about the challenge ahead. He said the Canucks will play in “desperate buildings” against teams fighting for playoff spots. Tocchet named St. Louis, the Rangers, New Jersey, and Columbus as tough opponents.

"Well, we’re going into some desperate buildings, right? St. Louis is desperate. The Rangers are desperate. Jersey wants to hold onto what they’re trying to do. Columbus—these are all desperate teams." Tocchet said. "The buildings are going to be loud, there’s going to be a lot of heat on you when you have the puck or need to make a play."

Tocchet believes the Canucks can succeed if they stick together and play the right way.

"And I think this is good for us—to be able to know that if we do the right things, it’s okay. They’ll put pressure on us, but if we all stick together, we can get through that pressure. So yeah, it’s going to be a good test for us—a lot of desperate buildings we’re going into," Tocchet added.

Vancouver Canucks forward Boeser's multipoint performance against Jets amid contract talks

Brock Boeser scored two goals and had an assist in Vancouver’s win over Winnipeg. This ended his 12-game goal drought. He has now reached 20 goals for the sixth time in his career.

Boeser is in the final year of his $19.5 million contract and was involved in trade rumors. Canucks GM Patrik Allvin praised his consistency and confirmed ongoing contract talks.

“And regarding Boeser, he’s a good player... I would still say there’s conversations if there is a way to make it fit for both parties, maybe there is an extension..." Allvin said.

Boeser reportedly turned down a recent contract offer from Vancouver. He is rightfully asking for a raise from his current $6.65 million cap hit.

