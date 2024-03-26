"We're going to stand by you" - Penguins players get together to show their support for Pride Night game

The Pittsburgh Penguins are rallying around the LGBTQ+ community ahead of their Pride Night game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Players like Bryan Rust and Alexander Nedeljkovic have spoken up to show their support and make PPG Paints Arena an inclusive space.

"I think it's really important for us to make sure everybody knows they are included in the game of hockey and we support them," Rust said. "We're going to stand by you."

This will be the Penguins' fourth annual Pride Game celebration. There will be a Pride Zone at the arena where fans can connect with LGBTQ+ organizations. Players will also wear special Pride-themed jerseys during warmups to be auctioned off later for charity.

The Penguins aim to send a message of acceptance with this initiative.

"At the end of the day, if it makes you feel right and you feel strongly about something or someone, that's okay. ... There's always someone to turn to if you ever want to talk about or share something," Nedeljkovic said about the Pride Game.

Iceburgh, the Penguins mascot will be sporting a Pride jersey. LaTrea Rembert, a teacher at both Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Musical Theater, as well as a co-star in the City Theatre production "Fat Ham," will sing the National Anthem.

Penguins on facing former teammate Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel is set to play against his former team for the first time after being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7.

Bryan Rust spoke about facing Guentzel:

“It’s going to be different. He's definitely a guy that I came up with as a younger guy and now we are older veterans with kids and such… For two and a half hours tonight we are not going to be friends, we’re going to be enemies [smiles].”

Sidney Crosby also shared his thoughts on facing Guentzel:

"It'll be a little weird. It's always a little different. But I think once you settle into the game, things become a little more normal. But yeah, it'll be weird seeing him on the other side."

He continued:

"It looks like he’s settled in nicely and is producing a lot, so he’s playing good hockey for them. ... He’s just got really good hockey sense and I think he can adjust to whatever game you want to play."

Jake Guentzel has made quite an impact since joining Carolina, scoring 12 points in eight games.