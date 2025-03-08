“We will miss you so much”: Brady Tkachuk’s wife Emma pens heartfelt parting message for ‘Uncle Josh’ after Senators trade Josh Norris to Sabres

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and his family share a close bond with his teammate Josh Norris. When the Senators traded forward Norris to the Buffalo Sabres in a shocking trade on deadline day, Tkachuk’s wife Emma shared a heartfelt parting message for him.

On Friday, Brady Tkachuk reposted his wife Emma’s Instagram story on his own account which featured a sweet photo of Norris spending time with Brady and his son Ryder.

“Uncle josh🖤 we will miss you so much!! @joshnorris10 @bradyktkachuk,” read the caption of the original story.

via Instagram /@bradytkachuk

Tkachuk himself posted a picture with Norris on his Instagram stories. In the caption, he wrote:

"My boy," with a red heart emoji.

via Instagram /@bradytkachuk

Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris have been teammates for a long time, and Tkachuk has played his entire NHL career alongside Norris. Norris was originally drafted 19th overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2017.

The Senators traded Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the Buffalo in exchange for forward Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert, and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Norris had been decent for Ottawa this season with 20 goals and 13 assists in 53 games. He was originally signed through 2029-30 with a $7.95 million AAV on his contract.

Brady Tkachuk gets emotional over Josh Norris’ trade

While speaking to the media on Friday, the Senators captain mentioned how hard it was for him to see his close friend Josh Norris being traded away from Ottawa. He said it was tough to lose someone who meant a lot to him.

“Just spent the last little bit with him. Kind of take advantage of every minute for the rest of the day,” he added, fighting back tears. [H/T Hockey Feed]

He also apologized to reporters for being short with his answers, saying it was just an emotional time for him. Tkachuk, however, acknowledged that trades are part of the business.

“It’s the unfortunate reality of it being a business. We’re getting back important pieces that are really going to help us. I mean it sucks, it’s part of it,” he said.

“I feel bad this is the initial reaction. Of course, I think they’re going to understand why it’s a little bit of whirlwind for me, personally.”

Tkachuk added that as the team captain, he was focused on the positives and promised to welcome the new additions to the team and make sure they felt at home.

