Western Conference finals schedule 2024 Stanley Cup: Dates, times and complete matchup

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs have reached the Western Conference finals, featuring an exciting matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche in Round 2 with a 4-2 series win, while the Oilers won a tough seven-game series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Western Conference finals: Complete matchup

The Western Conference finals will follow the traditional best-of-seven format, with the higher-seeded team, in this case, the Dallas Stars, hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7. The series is set to commence on May 23, with the Oilers visiting the Stars for Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game 2 will also take place in Dallas on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET, before the series shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4, scheduled for May 27 and May 29, respectively, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

If necessary, Game 5 will be played in Dallas on May 31, followed by a potential Game 6 in Edmonton on June 2. Should the series require a decisive Game 7, it will be hosted by the Stars in Dallas on June 4. The start times and broadcast details for Games 5-7 are still to be announced.

The Western Conference finals can be watched on TNT, TruTV, MAX, SN, CBC and TVAS.

Eastern Conference finals: Complete matchup

In the Eastern Conference finals, the New York Rangers will take on the Florida Panthers. The Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2 with a 4-2 series lead, while the Panthers triumphed over the Boston Bruins, also with a 4-2 series lead.

The New York Rangers are hosting Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 at Madison Square Garden. The series is set to begin on May 22, with the Panthers visiting the Rangers for Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Game 2 will also take place in New York on May 24 at 8 p.m. ET, before the series moves to Florida for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 is scheduled for May 26 at 3 p.m. ET, while Game 4 will be played on May 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

If necessary, the series will return to New York for Game 5 on May 30 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a potential Game 6 in Florida on June 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Should the series require a decisive Game 7, it will be hosted by the Rangers in New York on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, and TVAS.

The winner of the Western Conference finals will face the Eastern Conference finals in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to begin by June 10 at the latest.