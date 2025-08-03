"What a birthday party": Oilers celebrate Evander Kane's birthday in unison with Leon Draisaitl's wedding

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his partner Celeste Desjardins tied the knot this weekend. Several of his former teammates including Evander Kane, Connor Brown and Sam Gagner flew to France with their partners to attend the event.

Ad

Over the same weekend, Evander Kane turned 34 and the former Oiler celebrated the special occasion with his close friends. Kane posted a photo on his Instagram story on Saturday from what looked like a nightclub party. He stood in the middle of the group with Draisaitl and Gagner, smiling while wearing a white shirt and black suspenders.

In the caption, he wrote:

“Lol what a bday party ….. Celeste and Leon what a time.”

Ad

Trending

via Instagram/@evanderkane

Earlier in the day, his fiancee Mara Teigen posted a few stories on her Instagram celebrating the special occasion. The first story showed Mara and Evander dancing together at an outdoor setting with a table set for dinner.

Ad

“Happy Birthday to my dance partner for life ✨✨ I love you @evanderkane,” she wrote in the caption.

The second story saw Evander sitting at the dinner setup wearing sunglasses and a floral shirt while reading a menu card.

“You are an icon and we love you!!” Mara added in the caption, with birthday and celebration emojis.

via Instagram/@marateigen

The final story was a photo of Mara and Evander together in front of the Eiffel Tower. She tagged Evander and added heart emojis.

Ad

Kane and Teigen have three children together. The couple welcomed their youngest daughter Penelope earlier this year. Kane also has a child, Kensington, from his precious marriage with Anna Kane. Together Mara and Evander are coparenting his four children.

Evander Kane and fiancee also attended Leon Draisaitl’s pre-wedding festivities

Evander Kane and his fiancee Mara Teigen attended Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ pre-wedding functions in France at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence. The event brought together many NHLers, including Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle who was one of Celeste’s bridesmaids.

Ad

Throughout the weekend, Mara has shared several Instagram stories. Earlier during the pre-wedding celebrations, Mara posted a click posing under a leafy archway in the venue’s garden.

via Instagram/@marateigen

In another story, she was seen enjoying dessert and laughing with Celeste and other guests on a green lawn. She and her friends wore soft-toned dresses and sunglasses for the daytime festivities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama