"What a boring group", "Shanahan is hilarious": NHL twitter react to FaceOff: Inside the NHL Season 2 cast headlined by Sidney Crosby

Amazon Prime Video announced the cast for Season 2 of "Faceoff: Inside the NHL." Sidney Crosby, Marc-Andre Fleury, William Nylander and Matthew Tkachuk will be featured among 10 other NHL personalities. Former Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan is also part of the group.
Sports on Prime Canada made the announcement on X, in a post saying:
“WE ARE SO BACK. 🎬 Tkachuks x 2. Flower. Sid. Season 2 of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL is coming, and it will be a movie.”
Soon after, fans shared their thoughts online. Some were not impressed with the lineup, whereas some seemed excited.
"That is a whole lotta nothing I want to see on my screen. What a boring group. You take the two best players outta the mix and this is just a nothing burger with a sad ending for Jarvis and sad goodbye for Flower. Nah. Won't be tuning in," one fan said.
"Crazy that we’ve reached the point where the player I’m most excited to tune in for is Seth Jarvis," another fan said.
"I hope Ovechkin/Capitals decline and Prime didn’t just miss that opportunity.. if they didn’t consider following Ovi for the goal chase that’s a huuuuuge whiff," a fan said.
Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X:
"Too many Dallas players and why tf is Shanahan on there. Jarvis could have his own season entirely, Monahan and Flower will also be cool," another fan said.
"3 Dallas Stars That’s a comeback. Don’t see Mackinnon or Makar," a fan wrote.
"Shanahan is hilarious" one fan reacted.
Faceoff: Inside the NHL cast Brady Tkachuk is excited to watch Crosby and Fleury
Brady Tkachuk said he is excited to watch Sidney Crosby and Marc-Andre Fleury in Faceoff: Inside the NHL Season 2. He grew up around hockey and knows what life behind the scenes looks like. But he still wants to see how Crosby and Fleury prepare and live their daily lives.
"I’m really excited to see Sidney Crosby and Marc-Andre Fleury and their preparation for a game and who they are as people," Tkachuk said on Thursday, via NHL.com."When you are competing against them it’s always battles against them but to see them... it will be really awesome.”
Tkachuk shared these thoughts on FaceOff: Inside the NHL at the Amazon Upfront event in Toronto. He said it will be fun to see his own moments from the Senators' season too.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama