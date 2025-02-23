"What a coward", "11.5 for an absolute loser": Rangers fans blast Igor Shesterkin for failing to appear in post-game interview after 8-2 Sabres loss

New York Rangers fans voiced their displeasure after star goaltender Igor Shesterkin failed to appear for post-game interviews following the 8-2 blowout loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Reporter Mollie Walker noted that Igor Shesterkin was requested for postgame interviews, but the goalie didn't make an appearance.

Shesterkin, who's signed to an eight-year, $11.5 million per year contract extension, allowed five goals on just 16 shots before being pulled late in the first period.

Fans took to social media to blast Shesterkin, with one tweeting:

"What a coward"

Another wrote:

"11.5 for an absolute loser"

Here are some more fan reactions:

"There is absolutely no excuse to not do the post game interviews. None! Hank was always available win or lose. EVERY GAME!," one fan wrote.

"Wow. I let it go the last time he did this, but this is starting to get ridiculous. Be a leader. Hank would never have done this," a fan wrote.

"The fans are beginning to turn on him. If he doesn't pick up his game it will get ugly, fast. Stan Fischler had it right - "Piggy Iggy,"" a user commented.

"We have weak stars. Can’t face the media. Can only imagine what isn’t being said behind closed doors," another wrote.

Jonathan Quick entered the game in relief of Shesterkin, allowed three additional goals. Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored for New York.

Tage Thompson (two goals), Rasmus Dahlin (two goals), Ryan McLeod (two goals), Jack Quinn and Henri Jokiharju scored for the Sabres, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 shots.

Rangers HC Peter Laviolette on goalie Igor Shesterkin's performance in loss to Sabres

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette declined to single out goalie Igor Shesterkin after the loss to the Sabres. When asked about Shesterkin's performance, Laviolette simply said:

"There's no sense talking about any one particular individual inside of this gathering right here. We weren't good as a team. We got what we deserve, so." (per NHL.com)

Laviolette made it clear that he felt the team's play as a whole was unacceptable.

"It wasn't good. There was nothing that was good about the game. Terrible start, terrible first period. Didn't get much better from there. It was not the game we were looking for coming out of the break. That's it in a nutshell," Laviolette said.

The Rangers will look to bounce back from the disappointing effort when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.

