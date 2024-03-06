"What was even the point of trading for him" - NHL fans left stunned by rumor claiming Canucks trading Elias Lindholm for Jake Guentzel

The Vancouver Canucks recently acquired center Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames, but he may not be sticking around for long as per recent rumors.

According to The Athletic's Chris Johnston, the Canucks are considering trading Lindholm over to the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade scenario that could also see Jake Guentzel making his way from the Pittsburgh Penguins to Vancouver.

This has left many NHL fans confused, with one commenting on social media:

“What was even the point of trading for him then?"

The Canucks gave up significant assets including a first-round pick for Lindholm just over a month ago. However, he has struggled to produce under new head coach Rick Tocchet, tallying just 6 points in 14 games with Vancouver.

With the trade deadline around the corner, the Canucks appear interested in adding a top-six winger like Guentzel to boost their offense. However, the Penguins' asking price is high. Therefore, Vancouver may look to redirect Elias Lindholm to a third team like Boston to help satisfy Pittsburgh's demands.

For some Canucks fans, this potential move seems reactionary and short-sighted. Lindholm is a versatile two-way center who was expected to play a key role. After giving up so much to get him, moving him again so soon doesn't make sense to some observers.

NHL Trade Rumors: Penguins' price for Jake Guentzel as Elias Lindholm linked to Bruins

There are rumors that the Penguins are aiming to finalize a deal involving Jake Guentzel by Wednesday evening, as per TSN's Darren Dreger.

“Sources say the Penguins are hoping to have a trade in place for Jake Guentzel by tomorrow evening. Pittsburgh is open to quality over quantity in return, but would like a 1st, young NHL player, plus prospects. Flexibility comes in the calibre of prospect or roster player.”

For the Bruins, there were talks of bolstering the center position after Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired. Although Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle have performed better than expected, bringing in Elias Lindholm could further fortify the team's center lineup.

With the trade deadline of Friday, March 8 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see which players move as some teams look to make a push, while others enter rebuild mode.