  • "What a fun goalie" "From backup to bubble hero": Hockey fans react as Anton Khudobin announces retirement from NHL after 14 seasons

"What a fun goalie" "From backup to bubble hero": Hockey fans react as Anton Khudobin announces retirement from NHL after 14 seasons

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Aug 05, 2025 21:35 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
"What a fun goalie" "From backup to bubble hero": Hockey fans react as Anton Khudobin announces retirement from NHL after 14 seasons - Source: Imagn

Former Dallas Stars netminder Anton Khudobin formally announced his retirement from the game on Tuesday, NHL.com reported.

Khudobin last played in the NHL during the 2022-23 season, when he started one game for the Chicago Blackhawks. He would continue his playing career in Russia before calling it quits for good.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans took to social media to express their feelings regarding Khudobin’s career and legacy. Here’s what these fans had to say:

“What a fun goalie to watch when he played,” a fan opined.
“What a journey for Dobby, from backup to bubble hero, he gave us some unforgettable moments. 🧤” this fan weighed in.
“Your 2020 season will never be forgotten 🙏,” another fan commented.
Meanwhile, other fans took advantage of the opportunity to wish Anton Khudobin all the best in retirement. Here’s what these fans wrote:

“Congrats on a great career Anton Khudobin, time to relax and enjoy retirement! 🔥💪” this fan wrote.
“Good career! Congrats to him and best of luck,” a fan expressed.
“Enjoy your free time Dobby, hope that you have some hobbies,” another fan posted on X.
Khudobin ended his NHL career after 260 games played, posting 114 wins. He had a lifetime 2.52 GAA and a .916 SV%. His best season came in 2019-20 with the Dallas Stars when he played in 30 games, going 16-8-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .930 SV% en route to a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Anton Khudobin, from career back to playoff hero

Khudobin last appeared with the Blackhawks in 2023 - Source: Imagn
Khudobin last appeared with the Blackhawks in 2023 - Source: Imagn

Anton Khudobin was a seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2004 NHL Draft. He was earmarked to be a lifetime backup goalie. For the most part, he was. He made stops in Minnesota, Boston, Carolina, Anaheim, Dallas, and Chicago.

As a journeyman goaltender, he never found much stability. His three seasons in Dallas, however, were the site of his most memorable performances. Khudobin landed in Dallas on a two-year, $5 million contract to be the backup to Ben Bishop.

But the 2019-2020 season would be an unforgettable one for Anton Khudobin and the Stars. The COVID-19 playoff allowed the Stars to reach the Stanley Cup Final on the heels of an unforgettable performance by Khudobin.

Khudobin filled in for Bishop due to injury. That postseason, Khudobin was solid. He appeared in 25 games, going 14-10 with a 2.69 GAA and a .917 SV%. The Stars would eventually fall to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

The Stars re-signed Khubodin to a three-year, $10 million contract in 2020, but he would never live up to his 2020 playoff exploits. His struggles landed him on waivers in October 2022, leading to a trade to Chicago in March 2023.

Anton Khudobin appeared in one game for the Blackhawks before continuing his career in Russia. He’ll be remembered by NHL fans for his zest and love for the game.

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
